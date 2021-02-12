 

The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression of ³50%

The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression of ³50%

  •       Libtayo was superior in extending overall survival compared to chemotherapy even with a high crossover rate
  • Data are the basis for multiple ongoing regulatory submissions, including in the U.S. and European Union


PARIS and TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – February 12, 2021The Lancet today published results from a pivotal trial designed to evaluate the investigational use of the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with ≥50% PD-L1 expression in tumor cells.

The data were shared during a late-breaking presentation at the 2020 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress and formed the basis of regulatory submissions in the U.S. and European Union (EU). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Priority Review with a target action date of February 28, 2021. A European Commission decision is expected by mid-2021.

“These clinical results published in The Lancet support regulatory submissions for Libtayo as a potential new treatment option for patients with advanced NSCLC with PD-L1 expression of ≥50%,” said Ahmet Sezer, M.D., Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology at Başkent University in Adana, Turkey and a trial investigator. “Libtayo was superior in extending overall survival compared to chemotherapy, even with 74% of patients crossing over to the Libtayo arm following progression on chemotherapy. Libtayo reduced the risk of death by 32% in all patients in the pivotal trial and by 43% among those with confirmed PD-L1 expression of 50% or higher. In addition, the data included more advanced patient populations usually underrepresented in advanced NSCLC trials – including 12% with pretreated and stable brain metastases and 16% with locally advanced NSCLC who were not candidates for definitive chemoradiation. As a result, the medical community now has valuable new clinical evidence that could enhance our understanding of how to treat this deadly cancer.”

