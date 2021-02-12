Coop Pank AS results for January 2021

" We are pleased to have a continuous and rapid growth of the number of customers. I believe that people increasingly appreciate that Coop, both as a bank and as a retail chain, will solve an important problem for the Estonian people, bringing everyday banking services and necessities closer to people's homes. Greater discounts on everyday goods in Coop stores are today one of the most important arguments for becoming a Coop Pank customer.

Increase in number of customers led to a continued inflow of domestic deposits: domestic corporate and private deposits grew by a total of 17 million euros in January and we have increased volume of deposits by 55% over the year.

In January, we saw a more modest growth of loan portfolio than usual, but over the year bank's loan portfolio has grown significantly by 42%.

Strong profit in January is a further confirmation that the bank's rapidly growing business volumes have reached a level, that will enable us to grow revenues significantly faster than expenses. Therefore, we reached record levels in all key performance indicators in January. The bank's cost-income ratio was 54.4% and return on equity was 12.8%. Although economic outlook for this year is not yet clear, we will continue on the course of growing our business volumes also in 2021.”

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 89,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: +372 669 0902

E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee





Attachment