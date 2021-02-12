DGAP-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement KPS off to a solid start in the new financial year 2020/2021 12.02.2021 / 07:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KPS continues with robust EBITDA in Q1 2020/2021

Group sales amounted to 36.3 million euros

EBITDA amounting to 5.3 million euros achieved

Unterföhring/Munich, 12 February 2021 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consulting firm for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, generated sales in the amount of 36.3 million euros in the first quarter of the business year 2020/2021.

In line with expectations, sales lagged 19% behind the sales for the comparable year-earlier period (44.7 million euros) owing to the sustained impacts arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. It should be noted here that the first quarter in the previous year (1 October to 31 December 2019) was still not influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Key drivers for the sales development continued to be the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business situation of a number of customers. Individual customers continued to ask for project breaks and project postponements. The demand for e-commerce services from KPS continued to be at a high level. The demand for ERP projects continued to remain restrained.

In the currently challenging environment, KPS once again succeeded in generating a comparatively robust EBITDA in the amount of 5.3 million euros in the first quarter of 2020/2021. This corresponds to a fall compared with the year-earlier period of 11.0 %. Once more, this demonstrated that the business model of KPS has effective stabilisers anchored in place, such as flexible cost structures and the capability to respond quickly to changed market conditions. The EBITDA margin improved from 13.2% in the first quarter of 2019/2020 to 14.6% in the reporting period under review.