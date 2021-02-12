The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 11 Feb 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.5964 £ 23.2661 Estimated MTD return 1.54 % 1.54 % Estimated YTD return 2.55 % 2.19 % Estimated ITD return 165.96 % 132.66 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.10 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.67 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.63 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A