 

Canada closed to competition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 07:40  |  22   |   |   

Government ignores advice of its own Competition Bureau in Air Canada takeover of Transat

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of Canada on Thursday evening approved the purchase of Transat by Air Canada, without significant remedies.

"This decision shows blatant disregard for all Canadians who believe in healthy competition," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "When Canadians look to explore the world and reunite with family and friends once again, they will face fewer choices and higher fares."

The government's own Competition Bureau stated in regards to the proposed purchase, "Eliminating the rivalry between these airlines would result in increased prices, less choice, decreases in service and a significant reduction in travel by Canadians on a variety of routes where their existing networks overlap."

"It is hard to imagine a deal as anti-competitive in any industry where the number one player buys number three without meaningful remedies," continued Mr. Sims. "This is a serious setback to Canada's economy. The Competition Bureau themselves described such cosmetic remedies as inadequate. Canadians should be profoundly disappointed."

About WestJet 

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet 
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet 
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ 
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet 
Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com 

Recent recognition includes: 
2021 Five Star Major Airline (APEX)
2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty) 
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada) 

 Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canada closed to competition Government ignores advice of its own Competition Bureau in Air Canada takeover of Transat CALGARY, AB, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The government of Canada on Thursday evening approved the purchase of Transat by Air Canada, without significant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Online Gaming Companies Are Thriving In Spite of the Pandemic
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aon and Chubb Launch New Digital Insurance Platform in France for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
FCC Catalyst Market Worth $ 3.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Growing Sales of E-vehicles to Influence Growth of the Bearing Market during the Tenure of 2020-2030: TMR
New Legislation Continues the Expansion of the Cannabis Market
Constellation Research ShortList Recognizes Persistent Systems for Innovation Services & ...
Altada Technology Solutions launches AerynAI, a new company branch to accelerate recovery in the ...
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market worth $14.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
OS Maps launches in Australia to help people to get outside
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods