DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond issued in February 2020 12-Feb-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond issued in February 2020

Munich, 12 February 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has decided today to consider an additional increase of the EUR 70 million bond issued in February 2020 with 4-year maturity (ISIN: NO0010872864) ("Bond") by up to EUR 10 million. The Bond had been originally issued in an amount of EUR 50 million with an optional tap issue of EUR 30 million. In August 2020, the Bond had already been increased by EUR 20 million to EUR 70 million. Pareto Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of meetings with interested investors.

The final decision on the tap issue of the bonds will be taken by Mutares subject to market conditions. Mutares will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the transaction in accordance with legal requirements.



