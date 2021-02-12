China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics’ Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology

The LOA is the formal acknowledgement by CUP that a product or service demonstrates compliance to all relevant requirements. This enables world-wide interoperability with ATMs and point of sale terminals as well as durability, reliability and security assurance. With this formal LOA, Goldpac and local banks can move forward with biometric card issuance.

Oslo, Norway – 12 February 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA , a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announces that China UnionPay (CUP) has issued a second letter of approval (LOA) for a biometric payment card that contains IDEX’s fingerprint sensor and biometric solutions. The card is manufactured by Goldpac Group Ltd. (Goldpac).

This is the second biometric card certification, using IDEX’S fingerprint sensor and biometric solutions, issued by CUP, which will provide even more choice for card-based payment solutions.

“CUP is the largest payment network in the world, supporting more than half of all cards issued on the global brand networks. This second LOA is a yet another critical step to driving mass adoption,” said Vince Graziani, CEO, IDEX Biometrics.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

