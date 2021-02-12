 

China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics’ Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 07:57  |  42   |   |   

Oslo, Norway – 12 February 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announces that China UnionPay (CUP) has issued a second letter of approval (LOA) for a biometric payment card that contains IDEX’s fingerprint sensor and biometric solutions. The card is manufactured by Goldpac Group Ltd. (Goldpac).

The LOA is the formal acknowledgement by CUP that a product or service demonstrates compliance to all relevant requirements. This enables world-wide interoperability with ATMs and point of sale terminals as well as durability, reliability and security assurance.  With this formal LOA, Goldpac and local banks can move forward with biometric card issuance. 

This is the second biometric card certification, using IDEX’S fingerprint sensor and biometric solutions, issued by CUP, which will provide even more choice for card-based payment solutions. 

“CUP is the largest payment network in the world, supporting more than half of all cards issued on the global brand networks. This second LOA is a yet another critical step to driving mass adoption,” said Vince Graziani, CEO, IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics.

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics’ Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology Oslo, Norway – 12 February 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announces that China UnionPay (CUP) has issued a second letter of approval (LOA) for a biometric …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales
02.02.21
IDEX Biometrics & Tongxin Microelectronics Collaboration Achieves Second China UnionPay Certification
19.01.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands its Strategic Partnerships by Adding Another Global Payment Network

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
16
biometrische Zahlungskarte