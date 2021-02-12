DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance JDC Group AG: JDC Group and Provinzial Group plan collaboration on consumer insurance business of savings banks 12.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- JDC and Provinzial sign letter of intent to process and settle insurance products beyond the Provinzial product range and plan to create a joint venture

- Around 100 savings banks will support a million new retail customers through the joint venture via the S-Versicherungsmanager (insurance manager) and the JDC platform

- Significant growth in revenues and profits expected in the coming years

Wiesbaden, Germany, 12 February 2021 - JDC Group AG and the Provinzial Group today signed a letter of intent to collaborate extensively on the processing and settling of selected insurance products for retail customers through the savings banks in Provinzial's business region.

The range of all insurance products beyond the Provinzial portfolio is to be combined on the JDC platform through an interface to S-Versicherungsmanager (S-VM), the central distribution platform of savings banks and public insurance companies for the intermediation of insurance products to retail customers.

To reflect the relevance and long-term nature of the collaboration in legal terms, JDC and Provinzial plan to create a joint venture company.

The letter of intent is subject to the approval of the boards of the two companies. It states that JDC expects that within five years up to 100 savings banks in Provinzial's business region will process and settle their insurance business through the joint venture.

This will result in a significant increase in revenues and profits for JDC in the coming years.

JDC Management Board member Ralph Konrad commented: 'We are delighted that the JDC bancassurance technology developed by us should now be widely used by savings banks through S-VM. This collaboration, with its target of at least a million additional customers, is definitely the biggest step in the development of the JDC platform since the company was established in 2003. However, this is just the beginning of our future development.'