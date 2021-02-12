 

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

DGAP-News: Pareto Securities AS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed

12.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed

Heek, Germany - 12 February 2021.

Reference is made to the press release published on 11 February 2021 regarding a potential block sale of existing shares in 2G Energy AG (the "Company") by Mr. Ludger Gausling (the "Seller").

The Seller has successfully sold 220,000 shares in the Company, representing approximately 4.91% of the Company's outstanding shares, at EUR 93 per share (the "Offering").

Following the Offering, the Seller holds 692,785 shares in the Company representing approximately 15.45% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Seller has entered into a 90-day customary lock-up with the Manager on the remaining shares in the Company held by the Seller after the Offering.

Pareto Securities AS (the "Manager") acted as manager in the Offering.


12.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1167874  12.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167874&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed DGAP-News: Pareto Securities AS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of existing shares completed 12.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2G Energy AG (2GB): Block sale of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG erwartet zusätzliche Gewinne aus ihrem Polkadot-Investment
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: blueplanet Investments AG resolves issuance of a green convertible bond to finance mobile water ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG prüft künftige Lizenzstrategie und veröffentlicht vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies kündigt ...
DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New ASUs to Supply Wanhua Chemical Group in China
DGAP-News: Makara Mining veröffentlicht Projektupdate zu Schlüsselressource Rude Creek am Yukon
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ leases 10,000 sqm of office space in the myhive am Wienerberg to AUVA
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of increased minority stake in S IMMO
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...