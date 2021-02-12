 

SpareBank 1 SMN Trading for own account

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 08:40  |  44   |   |   

On February 11 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,464 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 102.40 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.

After this transaction the bank owns 631 ECC’s.

Trondheim, 11 February 2021
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 SMN Trading for own account On February 11 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,464 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 102.40 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus. After this transaction the bank owns 631 ECC’s. Trondheim, 11 February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Sparebank 1 SMN: The result of the election meeting for the holders of Equity Capital Certificates (ECCs) in SpareBank 1 SMN.
11.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificate
10.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Trading for own account
09.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – savings programme
08.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Corr: Key information relating to cash dividend
05.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – savings programme
05.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend
05.02.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Good profit performance and strong growth in a demanding year
25.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Notice of election meeting for the holders of Equity Capital Certificates (ECCs) in SpareBank 1 SMN.
22.01.21
Corr: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 accounts