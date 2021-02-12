SpareBank 1 SMN Trading for own account
On February 11 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,464 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 102.40 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.
After this transaction the bank owns 631 ECC’s.
Trondheim, 11 February 2021
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
