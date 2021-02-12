City of Berlin selects itslearning learning management system for 400,000 students

itslearning, part of Sanoma Learning, has been selected by the city of Berlin as its new learning management system (LMS). itslearning LMS will provide teachers and 400,000 students a pedagogical and scalable digital learning environment alongside the existing platform used at Berlin schools. The deal includes user licenses, a video conferencing tool, project management, training and integrations, and it covers all state schools in primary, secondary and vocational education. itslearning LMS is of highest standard what comes to data security and privacy.

"I am delighted that Berlin has chosen itslearning as the education partner for its plan to provide remote learning in a sustainable way during and beyond the coronavirus pandemic. It is now part of a growing group of German states and cities, including Baden-Württemberg, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Düsseldorf, that have adopted the itslearning platform,” says Rob Kolkman, CEO of Sanoma Learning. “This is again a great next step in Sanoma Learning’s strategy to grow its business and positive impact on learning across Europe”.

itslearning platform has already been used by several schools in the Berlin area and thus the local curriculum and learning objectives are included in the platform. With itslearning, schools have access to an LMS that can be customised to fit their pedagogical processes. The mobile-friendly platform allows students and teachers seamless access to learning materials anywhere and anytime.





More information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Sanoma, +358 40 560 5601, kaisa.uurasmaa@sanoma.com

Christel Lammertink, Manager Corporate Communications, Sanoma Learning, +31 657 153 456, christel.lammertink@sanoma.com





About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com .





About itslearning