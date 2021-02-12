 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives European Commission Approval of Ogluo (glucagon) Injection for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 09:00  |  65   |   |   

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Ogluo (glucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged 2 years and over with diabetes mellitus. The marketing authorisation is valid in all 27 countries of the European Union, plus Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. As the EC decision was received after the end of the Brexit transition period, Xeris will complete a further administrative step in order to obtain a license in Great Britain. No re-examination of clinical data by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is expected.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005054/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“This EU approval for Ogluo is a major milestone for Xeris and a significant advancement in the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia for the diabetes community in Europe. Hypoglycaemia is the #1 side effect of insulin, and severe hypoglycaemia is the most urgent emergency any person with diabetes could face. Ogluo, the first pre-mixed auto-injector for severe hypoglycaemia, can help offset the inherent risk associated with insulin,” said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals. “We are preparing to launch Ogluo later this year, while simultaneously seeking a commercialization partner in which to broaden the availability of Ogluo to more European countries.”

The EC approval was supported by data from a Phase 3, multi-centre, randomized controlled, non-inferiority study. The study was conducted among 132 adults with type 1 diabetes in Europe and North America to evaluate the liquid stable glucagon auto-injector as a treatment for severe hypoglycaemic events compared with Novo Nordisk’s GlucaGen HypoKit. The results demonstrated comparable efficacy between the two groups in achieving a plasma glucose of greater than 3.89 mmol/L (>70 mg/dL) or a relative increase of 1.11 mmol/L (≥20 mg/dL) in plasma glucose concentration within 30 minutes of administration. The study also found that time to resolution of hypoglycaemia symptoms as well as time to resolution of the overall feeling of hypoglycaemia were comparable. No safety or tolerability concerns were noted. In this study, the most common adverse reactions were nausea and vomiting.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives European Commission Approval of Ogluo (glucagon) Injection for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Clovis Oncology Presents Data in Advanced Prostate Cancer at ASCO 2021 Genitourinary Cancers ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:31 Uhr
203
XERS (Mkap $144 M) Cash $124 M --Biotech mit Potential
11.12.20
3
Xeris Pharmaceuticals