 

Crédit Agricole Assurances shows a resilient business and a good level of solvency

Against the backdrop of an unprecedented health crisis, Crédit Agricole Assurances remained mobilised throughout 2020 to serve the economy and its most vulnerable customers by adopting financial support measures for very small businesses and SMEs, healthcare professionals and by supporting its most affected individual customers.

Crédit Agricole Assurances continued in 2020 to diversify its business model through the development of its priority lines of business, protection of assets and individuals (+5.7%1 compared to 2019), and unit-linked products in savings and retirement. Including euro-denominated inflows, Crédit Agricole Assurances posted revenues of €29.4 billion, down 20% compared to 2019, which had seen exceptionally high euro inflows.

In property and casualty, Crédit Agricole Assurances continued its strong business growth dynamic, with written premiums reaching €4.8 billion at end-2020, up 5.8%1 compared to 2019. With a net contribution of more than 508,000 contracts over the year, the number of P&C contracts reached 14.6 million at end- 2020, up 3.6% year-on-year.
The growth in equipment rates of retail customers, in France in the Regional Banks (41.7%2 at end-2020, up 1.0 point year-on-year) and LCL (25.5%2 at end-2020, up 0.5 point year-on-year), and in Italy in CA Italia (17.1%3 at end-2020, +1.7 point year-on-year) confirms the strength of the business model and a still significant growth potential. The combined ratio reached 94.9%4 at end-2020.

Death and disability, creditor, and group insurance written premiums amounted to €4.2 billion, up 5.7%1 year-on-year, driven by all three businesses segments.

In Savings / Retirement, Crédit Agricole Assurances continued its shift toward unit-linked products.
At end-2020, unit-linked products reached a level of 38.7% of gross new inflows5, up 9.8 percentage points compared to 2019.
With a very high level of unit-linked net inflows, at €4.9 billion at end-2020, and net outflows of -€3.9 billion on Euro contracts, the total net inflows stand at €1.0 billion.
Life insurance outstandings increased by 1.4% year-on-year to €308.3 billion6, including €74.5 billion in unit-linked products (+7.5% compared to end-2019), and €233.8 billion of Euro-denominated contracts (-0.5%). The proportion of unit-linked products reached 24.2% of the total outstandings, up 1.4 percentage point year-on-year.
The average rate of return on assets of Crédit Agricole Assurances group reached 2.13% in 2020, still well above the average minimum guaranteed rate (0.27% at end-2020). In addition, profit-sharing adjustment on Euro-denominated contracts in the context of low interest rates helps to maintain a significant gap between the return on assets and the return on liabilities.

Wertpapier


