Sosei Heptares Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for the 12 Months ended 31 December 2020
TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company") (TSE: 4565) provides an update on operational activities and reports its consolidated results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020. The full report can be accessed by clicking here.
Shinichi Tamura, Chairman, President and CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: "Sosei Heptares made a great deal of progress across all areas of its business in 2020, despite the challenges we faced. We adapted extremely well to the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed us to successfully execute our strategy, adding several major partnering agreements around our early-stage programs, reinforcing our position as a leading go-to drug discovery and development partner. We also entered several strategic technology collaborations with innovative companies designed to strengthen our StaR technology and SBDD capabilities and enhance our discovery and future partnering opportunities, including beyond GPCRs. In addition, we successfully refinanced the business, which is supporting the rapid advancement of our exciting and extensive pipeline and our ambitious growth plans, which could include a potentially transformative acquisition. Our ability to deliver further partnering and/or co-investment deals was further enhanced when we regained the rights to our muscarinic program early in the new year. With our clear strategy, our talented team and a strong financial position, we can look forward to 2021 with great optimism."
Operational Highlights for Q4 2020
- New global agreement worth up to £370 million plus royalties with GlaxoSmithKline – to discover and develop selective, oral, small molecule agonists of GPR35 in inflammatory bowel disease and other gastrointestinal immune disorders.
- Creation of new company - Tempero Bio - with specialist venture capital firm Aditum Bio (founded by ex-Novartis executives Joe Jimenez and Mark Fishman) – Tempero in-licensed Sosei Heptares' Phase 1 mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator program to develop novel therapeutics targeting addiction and anxiety. Sosei Heptares received an upfront payment and strategic equity stake in Tempero Bio and is eligible to receive future development and commercial milestone payments plus tiered royalties from any future product sales.
- New global agreement worth up to US$380 million plus royalties with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals – to develop, manufacture and commercialize novel, small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonists (including HTL0022562) for treating CGRP-mediated disorders.
- New strategic technology collaboration with Captor Therapeutics focused on targeted GPCR degradation as a novel approach to drug design – initial program to identify small molecules degraders of a GPCR strongly implicated in gastrointestinal disorders.
- Potent anti-viral compounds identified from the collaborative COVID-19 R&D program that was initiated during 2020 – several novel compounds, potentially broad-spectrum antivirals for COVID, identified are being optimized for preclinical studies having demonstrated high potency in inhibiting the activity of the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro protease as well as promising oral bioavailability.
Operational Highlights for the Full Year 2020
