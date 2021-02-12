Sosei Heptares Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for the 12 Months ended 31 December 2020

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company") (TSE: 4565) provides an update on operational activities and reports its consolidated results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020. The full report can be accessed by clicking here.

Shinichi Tamura, Chairman, President and CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: "Sosei Heptares made a great deal of progress across all areas of its business in 2020, despite the challenges we faced. We adapted extremely well to the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed us to successfully execute our strategy, adding several major partnering agreements around our early-stage programs, reinforcing our position as a leading go-to drug discovery and development partner. We also entered several strategic technology collaborations with innovative companies designed to strengthen our StaR technology and SBDD capabilities and enhance our discovery and future partnering opportunities, including beyond GPCRs. In addition, we successfully refinanced the business, which is supporting the rapid advancement of our exciting and extensive pipeline and our ambitious growth plans, which could include a potentially transformative acquisition. Our ability to deliver further partnering and/or co-investment deals was further enhanced when we regained the rights to our muscarinic program early in the new year. With our clear strategy, our talented team and a strong financial position, we can look forward to 2021 with great optimism."