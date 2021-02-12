 

DGAP-Adhoc wallstreet:online AG: Matthias Hach to become new Chief Executive Officer of wallstreet:online AG

wallstreet:online AG: Matthias Hach to become new Chief Executive Officer of wallstreet:online AG

Matthias Hach to become new Chief Executive Officer of wallstreet:online AG

Berlin - 12 February 2021

The Supervisory Board of wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) reached an agreement today with Matthias Hach for his appointment as an additional member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of wallstreet:online as of 1 March 2021.

Matthias Hach has been Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of comdirect bank AG since 2018. Since the merger of comdirect with Commerzbank AG in November 2020, he has been Divisional Board Member responsible for comdirect, Digital Banking & Brokerage and Marketing. Mr. Hach thus contributes extensive experience in the area of online brokerage and online banking.

Earlier stages of his career included Flatex GmbH, ViTrade AG and E*TRADE Germany, where since 2000, he held positions as managing director and board member, respectively.

At wallstreet:online AG, Matthias Hach will primarily develop the Online Brokerage Division. Alongside Matthias Hach, the Management Board of wallstreet:online AG will continue to consist of the long-standing board members Stefan Zmojda, Michael Bulgrin and Oliver Haugk. As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Mr. Zmojda will be in charge of sales at wallstreet:online. Michael Bulgrin will serve as Chief Content Officer (CCO). Oliver Haugk will continue his office as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

Notifying person: Stefan Zmojda, member of the Management Board

