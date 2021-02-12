 

Updated Financial Calendar 2021

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-02-12 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2021 with the following dates:

  • Wednesday 31st March: Annual Accounts 2020 to be issued.
  • Friday 23rd April: Annual General Meeting.
  • Monday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
  • Tuesday 31st August: 2nd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.
  • Tuesday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2021 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. 

 

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries in UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s existing shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, CEO (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

 

Announcement no.3/2021

 

Issued 12-02-2021

 

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo





