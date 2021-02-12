 

NORDEN IMPLEMENTS RESTRICTED SHARE PROGRAMME FOR 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 09:37  |  21   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 38 - 12 FEBRUARY 2021

In accordance with the adopted remuneration policy for NORDEN, the company has decided to implement a restricted share programme for 2021 similar to the one in 2020.

The overall purpose of the programme is to ensure a shared interest with shareholders and to reward long-term and dedicated work which is deemed to be of value to NORDEN.

Restricted shares will be granted free of charge and remain restricted during a vesting period of 3 years. The programme is expected to be covered by treasury shares. The total number of shares allocated for this program is 76,365 and the total value of the share program is USD 1,437,494 (DKK 8,811,834) based on the Volume Weighted Average Price of the NORDEN share as of 11 February 2021, which is DKK 115.39.

Restricted shares will be granted to Senior Management, a core group of managers and specialists and certain other staff and upon vesting the recipient will receive 1 NORDEN share of nominally DKK 1 for each vested restricted share.

The decision to grant restricted shares is taken on an annual basis by the Board of Directors. Other than being employed by NORDEN at the time of granting of the restricted shares no conditions are attached to the grant. A grant of restricted shares in one year does not entitle the recipient to receive restricted shares in subsequent years. Where a recipient resigns during the vesting period, non-vested restricted shares will lapse.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman of the board

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NORDEN IMPLEMENTS RESTRICTED SHARE PROGRAMME FOR 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 38 - 12 FEBRUARY 2021 In accordance with the adopted remuneration policy for NORDEN, the company has decided to implement a restricted share programme for 2021 similar to the one in 2020. The overall purpose of the programme is to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:13 Uhr
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
11.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
10.02.21
AMENDMENT FOR ANNOUNCMENT NO. 34: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
10.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
09.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
08.02.21
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
08.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
05.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
04.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
03.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM