Spar Nord investigates the potential for issuing Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
|Company announcement no. 5
As an element in its ongoing endeavours to optimize the Bank’s capital structure following acquisition of BankNordik’s Danish Business (see company announcement no. 26, 2020), Spar Nord has decided to investigate the potential for issuing new Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.
In this connection, Spar Nord has mandated Nykredit as arranger and Danske Bank, Nykredit and Spar Nord Bank as Joint Bookrunners to arrange investor meetings and subsequently, if there is sufficient market interest, to handle the issue process.
The loan will have a CET1 trigger point of 7%, which means that the loan will be written down if Spar Nord’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio drops below this point. The loan can be written up again based on the rules laid down in CRR. An application for listing will be submitted.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Børglum Sørensen, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.
Rune Børglum Sørensen
Head of Investor Relations
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare