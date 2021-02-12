Spar Nord investigates the potential for issuing Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

Company announcement no. 5

As an element in its ongoing endeavours to optimize the Bank’s capital structure following acquisition of BankNordik’s Danish Business (see company announcement no. 26, 2020), Spar Nord has decided to investigate the potential for issuing new Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.

In this connection, Spar Nord has mandated Nykredit as arranger and Danske Bank, Nykredit and Spar Nord Bank as Joint Bookrunners to arrange investor meetings and subsequently, if there is sufficient market interest, to handle the issue process.