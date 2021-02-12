 

Vantage Quattro Project delivered 32% IRR to the investors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 10:00  |  34   |   |   

PRAGUE, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This success story of a special situation transaction begun in 2018 when consortium of partners comprising APS, Balbec Capital, and Nomura acquired VB-Leasing International Holding, a leasing company headquartered in Vienna with operational subsidiaries in Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia with nearly 20,000 vehicles under management. The net asset value when the economic benefit passed to the partners was €111 million. Two years and one global pandemic later the project reached the completion after having delivered 32% IRR over the equity investment.

APS acted as the underwriter and manager for this deal. APS proved as capable of underwriting deals, processing them from beginning to closure, and managing such a challenging special situation successfully in favour of its partners (Nomura, Balbec). Vantage Quattro project demonstrated APS's expertise in the area of management and advisory services related to performing loans and leases with complex structures.

"This extraordinarily complex transaction confirmed our position as a leading investor and asset manager in special situations, in private equity, and in asset-backed loan portfolios in emerging Europe. I am very satisfied with our team's work on this deal. It's a huge team accomplishment, and we proved that we can manage knottier opportunities beyond NPL projects and portfolios," stated Martin Machoň, CEO of APS.

Vantage Quattro performed very successfully during the COVID-19 period and exceeded the original expectations of investors upon the exit milestone. Other financial risks were also well managed. As of now, all three out of four operational companies in Bosnia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia have been sold and the last one with minor remaining exposure is pending completion.

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Balbec Capital LP is a global private investment firm with expertise in sourcing alternative credit investments, with a focus on obligors or assets in bankruptcy proceedings, restructuring, or some other form of distress. Founded in 2010 by a senior management team that helped pioneer investment opportunities in consumer insolvency assets, Balbec capitalizes on its extensive transactional experience, global infrastructure, strategic partnerships and proprietary analytics. The Firm's global platform enables it to rotate capital to attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities, while maintaining intense focus on capital preservation and mitigating downside risk.

APS is active in investments, debt portfolios management and recovery, and in real estate, chiefly in the South and Southeastern Europe, where it provides complex services in the areas of consulting, management of receivables, investment, and asset management. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vantage Quattro Project delivered 32% IRR to the investors PRAGUE, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This success story of a special situation transaction begun in 2018 when consortium of partners comprising APS, Balbec Capital, and Nomura acquired VB-Leasing International Holding, a leasing company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Why Online Gaming Companies Are Thriving In Spite of the Pandemic
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thrombocytopenia Market to Exhibit CAGR of 4.69% for the Study Period of 2018-2030, Backed by ...
Aon and Chubb Launch New Digital Insurance Platform in France for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
FCC Catalyst Market Worth $ 3.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Growing Sales of E-vehicles to Influence Growth of the Bearing Market during the Tenure of 2020-2030: TMR
Citycon's Financial Statements 2020 to be published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at approximately ...
New Legislation Continues the Expansion of the Cannabis Market
Constellation Research ShortList Recognizes Persistent Systems for Innovation Services & ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods