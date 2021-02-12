DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel RATIONAL AG: Changes in the Executive Board of RATIONAL AG (news with additional features) 12.02.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jörg Walter appointed Chief Financial Officer. Markus Paschmann and Supervisory Board extend contract for another five years.

The Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG has appointed Jörg Walter as the new CFO effective 1 March 2021. Mr Walter has been part of the RATIONAL Group since April 2011 and, during this time, has managed various business administration areas, and in particular, successfully aligned Group Controlling to the requirements of an ever larger and more international group.

Jörg Walter (50) graduated as an industrial engineer from the Technical University of Kaiserslautern in 1997. He began his career at RÜTGERS AG in the field of strategic controlling and corporate development. He was then responsible at ROTO Frank AG for Group Controlling and Group Accounting.

As Chief Financial Officer, he will be responsible for Group Controlling, Accounting/Tax/Treasury/Compliance, Group Credit Management, IT and Corporate Facility Management. Alongside his duties as Chairman of the Executive Board, Dr Stadelmann will continue to be responsible for the Personnel Administration, Personnel Development, Legal, Audit, Risk Management, IR and Digital Customer Solutions processes.

"I am delighted that in Mr Walter we have appointed a qualified financial expert from our own company as Chief Financial Officer who knows RATIONAL very well. We are a special company and it is important to know these peculiarities," says Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RATIONAL AG.

"With Mr Walter we can complete the Executive Board with a financial expert. Through his previous duties, also as head of Group Controlling, he is well acquainted with all the company divisions and projects," says Dr Peter Stadelmann, CEO of RATIONAL AG.

"I would like to thank Dr Stadelmann, who took over the assignment of CFO on an interim basis last year following the departure of his predecessor. RATIONAL has mastered the Corona crisis very well so far. We are convinced that the Executive Board team will manage the coming tasks together and wish it continued success", Walter Kurtz adds.