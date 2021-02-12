RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-02-12
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,230
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,042
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.225
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.218
|Highest yield
|0.235
|% accepted at lowest yield
|37.33
|Auction date
|2021-02-12
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|18
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.461
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.458
|Highest yield
|0.462
|% accepted at lowest yield
|20.00
