RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.02.2021, 10:07 | 37 | 0 | 0 12.02.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-02-12 Loan 1056 Coupon 2.25 % ISIN-code SE0004517290 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500 Volume offered, SEK mln 3,230 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,042 Number of bids 15 Number of accepted bids 6 Average yield 0.225 Lowest accepted yield 0.218 Highest yield 0.235 % accepted at lowest yield 37.33

Auction date 2021-02-12 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50 % ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,450 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 18 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield 0.461 Lowest accepted yield 0.458 Highest yield 0.462 % accepted at lowest yield 20.00











Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer