 

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-02-12
Loan 1056
Coupon 2.25 %
ISIN-code SE0004517290
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln 3,230
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,042
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield 0.225
Lowest accepted yield 0.218
Highest yield 0.235
% accepted at lowest yield        37.33


Auction date 2021-02-12
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,450
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 18
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 0.461
Lowest accepted yield 0.458
Highest yield 0.462
% accepted at lowest yield        20.00







