Icelandair Group’s Nomination Committee proposes that the following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will be elected to the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. on the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021:

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

John F. Thomas

Nina Jonsson

Svafa Grönfeldt

Úlfar Steindórsson

Enclosed is the Nomination Committee’s Report for the Annual General Meeting on the proposal and the work of the Committee.