The Nomination Committee‘s Report
Icelandair Group’s Nomination Committee proposes that the following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will be elected to the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. on the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021:
- Guðmundur Hafsteinsson
- John F. Thomas
- Nina Jonsson
- Svafa Grönfeldt
- Úlfar Steindórsson
Enclosed is the Nomination Committee’s Report for the Annual General Meeting on the proposal and the work of the Committee.
Further information:
Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel and the Secretary of the Nomination Committee
ari@icelandairgroup.is
