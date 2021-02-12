 

Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 10:16  |  36   |   |   

HELSINKI, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet invites analysts and institutional investors to its virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. EET, Finnish time.

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide information and an update on Valmet's strategy and business outlook. Valmet will also introduce its new climate program in the event. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Kari Saarinen, CFO and the Business Line Presidents.

The presentations can be followed via live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2021-cmd/.

There is an opportunity to present questions to the management throughout the event using a question form. The presentation materials will be available on Valmet`s website http://www.valmet.com/cmd2021/ at the beginning of the event. The language of the event and materials is English.

It is also possible to take part in the last presentation, concluding remarks by CEO and President Pasi Laine, through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the last presentation at

Finland Toll: +358 981710310
Germany Toll: +49 6913803430 
Sweden Toll: +46 856642651 
United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804
United States Toll: +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 70499711#

Please note, the conference call is valid only during the last presentation.

Agenda of Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2021

1:00 pm   Opening of Valmet's CMD 2021

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations

1:05 pm  Pasi Laine, President and CEO

1:35 pm  Aki Niemi, President, Services Business Line

2:00 pm  Sami Riekkola, President, Automation Business Line

2:25 pm  Break

2:45 pm  Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line

3:10 pm  Bertel Karlstedt, President, Pulp and Energy Business Line

3:35 pm  Kari Saarinen, CFO

4:00 pm  Concluding remarks

Pasi Laine, President and CEO

4:30 pm  Event ends

Please note that the program is subject to change.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/invitation-to-valmet-s-capital-markets-day-on-march-10--2021,c3285792

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on March 10, 2021 HELSINKI, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valmet invites analysts and institutional investors to its virtual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. EET, Finnish time. The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Why Online Gaming Companies Are Thriving In Spite of the Pandemic
Gas Sensors Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thrombocytopenia Market to Exhibit CAGR of 4.69% for the Study Period of 2018-2030, Backed by ...
Aon and Chubb Launch New Digital Insurance Platform in France for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
FCC Catalyst Market Worth $ 3.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Growing Sales of E-vehicles to Influence Growth of the Bearing Market during the Tenure of 2020-2030: TMR
Citycon's Financial Statements 2020 to be published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at approximately ...
New Legislation Continues the Expansion of the Cannabis Market
Constellation Research ShortList Recognizes Persistent Systems for Innovation Services & ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods