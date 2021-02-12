 

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.02.2021 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Brandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.01 EUR 53667.78 EUR
34.02 EUR 22861.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.013 EUR 76529.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64566  12.02.2021 



Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
Wertpapier


