HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 11.45 A.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kekkonen Kalle
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210212110334_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 31.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 31.5 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com




