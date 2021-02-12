 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

12.02.2021, 10:48   

12 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 10 February 2021, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 15,513 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").  

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)  
 
a) Name Justin Ward  
 
 
2 Reason for the notification  
 
a) Position/status PDMR  
Non Executive Director  
   
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification  
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
 
a) Name Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc  
 
 
b) LEI 213800LRYA19A69SIT31  
 
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    
  Ordinary Shares  
     
Identification code    
  ISIN: GB00B02WHS05  
     
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares  
 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)  
97.65 pence 15,513  
   
   
d) Aggregated information    
     
     
- Aggregated volume 15,513 ordinary shares in aggregate  
     
- Price £15,148.44  
e) Date of the transaction 10-Feb-20  
 
 
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange  
 
 

Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 15,513 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31      




Wertpapier


