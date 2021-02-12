Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 1.1. – 31.12.2020 A year of growth in spite of COVID-19 as new services create future growth potential
ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12.15 EET
Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 1.1. – 31.12.2020: A year of growth in spite of COVID-19 as new services create future growth potential
SUMMARY
October – December 2020 in brief
- Net sales amounted to EUR 40,2 million (EUR 39,2 million), an increase of 2,6 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 0,9 %).
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was EUR 14,4 million (EUR 13,6 million), an increase of 5,5 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 3,7 %).
- Adjusted EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions was EUR 11,9 million (EUR 11,6 million), an increase of 3,1 %.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 6,1 million (EUR 7,8 million). Operating profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 5,9 million (EUR 3,8 million), mainly arising from amortisation from fair value adjustments of EUR 3,1 million (EUR 3,0 million) related to acquisitions as well as additional purchase price relating to Proff acquisition based on Arbitration Court ruling and legal fees.
- New products and services represented 6,8 % (4,4 %) of net sales.
- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 9,1 million (EUR 6,9 million). The effect of items affecting comparability on free cash flow was EUR -2,4 million (EUR -0,7 million).
- Earnings per share were EUR 0,15 (EUR 0,23).
- Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0,25 (EUR 0,32)1.
January – December 2020 in brief
- Net sales amounted to EUR 151,3 million (EUR 146,0 million), an increase of 3,7 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 3,2 %).
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was EUR 54,0 million (EUR 51,5 million), an increase of 4,8 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 4,3 %).
- Adjusted EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions was EUR 45,0 million (EUR 42,6 million), an increase of 5,5 %.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 27,8 million (EUR 27,8 million). Operating profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 17,1 million (EUR 14,8 million), mainly arising from amortisation from fair value adjustments of EUR 12,3 million (EUR 11,6 million) related to acquisitions, additional purchase price relating to Proff acquisition based on Arbitration Court ruling as well as M&A and integration expenses.
- New products and services represented 5,6 % (4,0 %) of net sales.
- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 32,6 million (EUR 32,1 million). The effect of items affecting comparability on free cash flow was EUR -4,4 million (EUR -2,7 million).
- Earnings per share were EUR 0,81 (EUR 0,82).
- Comparable earnings per share were EUR 1,21 (EUR 1,20)1.
1 The comparable earnings per share does not contain amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions or their tax impact.
