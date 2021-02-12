1 The comparable earnings per share does not contain amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions or their tax impact.

January – December 2020 in brief

October – December 2020 in brief

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12.15 EET Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 1.1. – 31.12.2020: A year of growth in spite of COVID-19 as new services create future growth potential SUMMARY …



