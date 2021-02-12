Sensata Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Xirgo Technologies

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insight for customers, today announced the acquisition of leading telematics and data insight provider, Xirgo Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC (“Xirgo”) for $400 million, or approximately 16.0x 2021 EBITDA. Xirgo’s annual revenue is expected to exceed $100 million in 2021 with projected revenue growth in excess of 20% over the next several years. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Sensata’s adjusted net income per share in 2021.

Through its Smart & Connected initiative Sensata has developed modular solutions that collect data from wireless sensors or related vehicle systems information using a connected vehicle area network. This enables Sensata to deliver actionable insight to drivers, maintenance workers and back-office personnel through mobile applications, web portals and via cloud APIs for integration into other enterprise systems. Sensata further leverages its leadership position in a diverse mix of sensors, including tire pressure monitoring systems, and know-how of vehicles and use cases within fleet operations to deliver these scalable offerings.