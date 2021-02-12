 

DGAP-DD Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 12:04  |  26   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.02.2021 / 12:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Jörg
Last name(s): Vetter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000CBK1001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.226 EUR 209040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.2260 EUR 209040.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


12.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64567  12.02.2021 



Disclaimer

Community

