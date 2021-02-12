 

Wisdomtree S&p 500 Vix Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (isin Ie00bytyhq58)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 12:09  |  42   |   |   

12 February 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES
(ISIN: IE00BYTYHQ58)
(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSAL FOR THE CHANGE OF INDEX OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES WITH A CONNECTED REDUCTION IN DAILY SWAP RATE
MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deeds constituting (inter alia) the Affected Securities and made between (1) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”), meetings of the holders for each class of the Affected Securities (the “Affected Securities Holders”), convened by the Issuer will be held by way of virtual meeting on 10 March 2021 at 11.00 a.m. local time (the “Meeting”).

The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a proposals for the for the change of Index of the Affected Securities with a connected reduction in Daily Swap Rate.

Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification on the website of the Issuer, at:

Circular: [Link]

Holders of the Affected Securities are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold their Affected Securities when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a holder of Affected Securities in order for such holder of Affected Securities to participate in the Meeting by the deadlines specified in this circular. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each ICSD for the submission instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the circular.

In relation to the delivery instructions or obtaining voting certificates or otherwise making arrangements for the giving of voting instructions, in each case through the ICSDs, holders of the Affected Securities should note the particular practice and policy of the relevant ICSDs, including any earlier deadlines set by such ICSD. The deadlines set by any intermediary or by the ICSDs will be earlier than the deadlines set out in the circular.

Affected Securities Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.




