IBC Advanced Alloys to Release Financial Results on February 18, 2021 for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ( TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF ) (“ IBC ” or the “ Company ”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will release its financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

CEO and Board Chairman Mark A. Smith to Host a Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET

Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s quarterly results and its future growth strategies. To register for the webinar and conference call, and to receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4874435625550065934 .

Those who wish to call in and listen to the conference call on a listen-only line can use the following toll numbers and access codes:



COUNTRY Toll Number Access Code United States +1 (213) 929-4221 821-492-379 Canada +1 (647) 497-9368 821-492-379 Australia +61 2 8355 1054 821-492-379 Austria +43 7 2081 5505 821-492-379 Belgium +32 28 93 7012 821-492-379 Brazil +55 11 4118-4900 821-492-379 Chile +56 2 3214 9682 821-492-379 Czech Republic +420 2 96 21 62 29 821-492-379 Denmark +45 32 72 03 83 821-492-379 Finland +358 923 17 0563 821-492-379 France +33 170 950 597 821-492-379 Germany +49 721 6059 6530 821-492-379 Greece +30 21 0 300 2761 821-492-379 Hungary +36 1 933 3701 821-492-379 Ireland +353 16 572 653 821-492-379 Israel +972 3 376 3072 821-492-379 Italy +39 0 230 57 81 43 821-492-379 Luxembourg +352 34 2080 9221 821-492-379 Mexico +52 55 5004 8758 821-492-379 Netherlands +31 207 941 378 821-492-379 New Zealand +64 9 887 3310 821-492-379 Norway +47 21 93 37 52 821-492-379 Peru +51 1 642 9451 821-492-379 Romania +40 31 780 1160 821-492-379 South Africa +27 11 259 4926 821-492-379 Spain +34 932 75 2011 821-492-379 Sweden +46 853 527 829 821-492-379 Switzerland +41 225 4599 80 821-492-379 Turkey +90 216 900 2886 821-492-379 United Kingdom +44 330 221 9914 821-492-379

A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.