IBC Advanced Alloys to Release Financial Results on February 18, 2021 for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CEO and Board Chairman Mark A. Smith to Host a Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET
FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announced today that it will release its financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, will host a conference call and live webcast on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s quarterly results and its future growth strategies. To register for the webinar and conference call, and to receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4874435625550065934.
Those who wish to call in and listen to the conference call on a listen-only line can use the following toll numbers and access codes:
A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.
