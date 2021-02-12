 

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $7.3 billion in commitments across 68 transactions during the fourth quarter and approximately $13.7 billion in commitments across 163 transactions for the full year 2020.

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the fourth quarter.

Advarra / Genstar Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Genstar Capital’s growth plans for Advarra. Advarra is a leading institutional review board that reviews clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, universities, and hospital systems to ensure the protection of human subjects, in addition to offering a suite of software solutions that are focused on clinical trial management.

Arrowhead Engineered Products / Riverside Company

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the recapitalization of Arrowhead Engineered Products and its future growth initiatives. Arrowhead is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a variety of off-highway vehicles and equipment.

Capstone Logistics / H.I.G. Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support H.I.G. Capital’s acquisition of Capstone Logistics. Capstone is a third-party logistics provider of services and solutions for warehousing and fulfillment centers.

Manna Pro Products / The Carlyle Group

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support The Carlyle Group’s acquisition of Manna Pro Products. Manna Pro is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty nutrition and care products for a wide variety of animals.

National Carwash Solutions / Berkshire Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Berkshire Partners’ acquisition of National Carwash Solutions (NCS). NCS is a leading provider of carwash equipment, services and solutions to customers in North America.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. Direct Lending Commitments Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Ares Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
04.02.21
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
27.01.21
Ares Management Appoints Indhira Arrington as Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer