Ares Management Corporation Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. Direct Lending Commitments

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the fourth quarter.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is providing details on certain new financing commitments made across its U.S. direct lending strategies. Funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group (collectively “Ares”) closed approximately $7.3 billion in commitments across 68 transactions during the fourth quarter and approximately $13.7 billion in commitments across 163 transactions for the full year 2020.

Advarra / Genstar Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Genstar Capital’s growth plans for Advarra. Advarra is a leading institutional review board that reviews clinical trials on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, universities, and hospital systems to ensure the protection of human subjects, in addition to offering a suite of software solutions that are focused on clinical trial management.

Arrowhead Engineered Products / Riverside Company

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the recapitalization of Arrowhead Engineered Products and its future growth initiatives. Arrowhead is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a variety of off-highway vehicles and equipment.

Capstone Logistics / H.I.G. Capital

Ares served as the administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support H.I.G. Capital’s acquisition of Capstone Logistics. Capstone is a third-party logistics provider of services and solutions for warehousing and fulfillment centers.

Manna Pro Products / The Carlyle Group

Ares served as the joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support The Carlyle Group’s acquisition of Manna Pro Products. Manna Pro is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty nutrition and care products for a wide variety of animals.

National Carwash Solutions / Berkshire Partners

Ares served as the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Berkshire Partners’ acquisition of National Carwash Solutions (NCS). NCS is a leading provider of carwash equipment, services and solutions to customers in North America.