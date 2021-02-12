 

Titanium Continues US Expansion, Commences Brokerage Operations in Chicago, IL, its Third Major Hub in the United States

BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it has commenced commercial operations at its third US Freight Brokerage office in Chicago, IL. The Chicago location is a vital addition to Titanium’s strategic plan to expand into the substantial US Freight Brokerage industry.

"As we look to accelerate our growth and expand our footprint in the US freight brokerage business, Chicago is an obvious choice that offers a tremendous opportunity given its position as a top hub for freight transportation in the United States," said Ted Daniel, Titanium's President and CEO. "Over the last two years, we have seen strong performance from our operations in Charlotte and Nashville. With the start of commercial operations in Chicago, we are well positioned to execute on our asset-light expansion strategy, increase our market share and add to our growth in 2021."

Daniel added, "Despite pandemic challenges, we are on track to exceed our goal of opening five locations within three years of launching Titanium American Logistics."

Global Access Through Illinois

Illinois is a key US logistics hub with approximately 25% of all U.S. freight traffic passing through it.(1) The state offers access to North American and global markets through a vast network of road (the third largest highway system In the United States), rail (seven Class I railways), and is the world's third largest intermodal port. As well, there are five international airports in the state.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the top 12 largest Canadian transportation companies. The acquisition is expected to deliver an immediate and significant increase in revenue and EBITDA. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eleven (11) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

