SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.02.2021, 12:29 | 17 | 0 | 0 12.02.2021, 12:29 | Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Klaus Holse 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s)

Volume(s) DKK 814.97

12,082 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price



12,082 shares

DKK 9,821,860 e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-11, 09.28 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Georg Hetrodt 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SimCorp A/S b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s)

Volume(s) DKK 830.17

4,400 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price



4,400 shares

DKK 3,652,739 e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-11, 08.23 UTC f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) February 12, 2021 Contact:

Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.





