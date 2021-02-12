 

SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 12:29  |  17   |   |   

Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Klaus Holse
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.97
12,082 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

12,082 shares
DKK 9,821,860
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-11, 09.28 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Georg Hetrodt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Product Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 830.17
4,400 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

4,400 shares
DKK 3,652,739
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-11, 08.23 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

February 12, 2021

Contact:
 Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions
10.02.21
SimCorp A/S – New Share buyback program
10.02.21
SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 456m and EBIT margin of 27.3% for 2020
05.02.21
Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Annual Report 2020
01.02.21
Eastspring Investments opts for SimCorp Coric as part of its digital transformation program
27.01.21
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
25.01.21
SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service
19.01.21
ATP joins clients successfully live on SimCorp’s cloud-based SFTR solution, as the regulation enters its third phase
15.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
58
Simcorp A/S