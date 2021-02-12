 

MuslimMatch.com sees 40% increase in registrations

- Helping thousands of young European Muslims find love online

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With social events being limited during the pandemic, many young single Muslims are moving online to find their match. As Valentine's Day approaches, millennial Muslims eagerly look forward to discovering romance online. MuslimMatch.com, where thousands of European Muslims have found a match, has seen a 40% increase in registrations in the past year and is currently the fastest growing halal dating and marriage app for Muslims worldwide.

MuslimMatch.com has 41% women and 59% male members. In terms of registrations by European Muslims, the top five cities within Europe are London, Paris, Berlin, Glasgow and Amsterdam; while the top five countries outside Europe are United States, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany and Netherlands.

With 7 region specific Muslim dating and matchmaking sites, MuslimMatch.com, headquartered in Dubai, caters to 1.8 Billion Muslims worldwide. MuslimMatch.com is a multilingual platform available in languages including French, German, Dutch and Russian.

Some interesting features of MuslimMatch.com app:

  • Women get to see who has viewed/ liked their profile.
  • Women can directly initiate a chat with profiles.
  • Selfie and phone verification features to ensure safety of users.
  • Manual screening of 100% of profiles to weed out non-serious users.
  • Advanced filters to search for profiles matching members' lifestyle and religious practices.

Thousands of Muslims have found a soulmate here. This Valentine's Day find your love here https://www.muslimmatch.com/

About MuslimMatch.com

MuslimMatch is the fasted growing dating and matchmaking app for Muslims worldwide. Headquartered in Dubai, the matchmaking sites include ArabMuslimMatch.com, AmericanMuslimMatch.com, EuropeanMuslimMatch.com, IndonesianMuslimMatch.com, BangladeshiMuslimMatch.com and MalaysianMuslimMatch.com. The services are currently available in 9 languages on iOS and Android.

Matrimony DMCC

No: 903, Fortune Executive Tower,
Jumeirah Lake Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit https://www.muslimmatch.com/ 
For queries, contact: mediarelations@muslimmatch.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437739/MuslimMatch_registrations.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243987/MuslimMatch_Logo.jpg

 

MuslimMatch Logo

 



