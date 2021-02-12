MuslimMatch.com sees 40% increase in registrations

- Helping thousands of young European Muslims find love online

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With social events being limited during the pandemic, many young single Muslims are moving online to find their match. As Valentine's Day approaches, millennial Muslims eagerly look forward to discovering romance online. MuslimMatch.com, where thousands of European Muslims have found a match, has seen a 40% increase in registrations in the past year and is currently the fastest growing halal dating and marriage app for Muslims worldwide.

MuslimMatch.com has 41% women and 59% male members. In terms of registrations by European Muslims, the top five cities within Europe are London, Paris, Berlin, Glasgow and Amsterdam; while the top five countries outside Europe are United States, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany and Netherlands.