European Commission Approves Seagen’s TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for TUKYSA (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received at least two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens. TUKYSA is an oral, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) of HER2, a protein that contributes to cancer cell growth.1,2

“This approval is a significant advancement for patients in Europe, who will for the first time have an approved medicine demonstrating a survival benefit for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer after disease progression following two standard anti-HER2 treatment regimens,” said Prof. Dr. Med Volkmar Mueller, Deputy Director at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany and investigator for the pivotal trial. “In the HER2CLIMB pivotal trial, the tucatinib combination regimen improved overall and progression-free survival compared to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone, including in patients with active, untreated or progressing brain metastases, a population with significant unmet need.”

“The TUKYSA combination is a landmark therapy for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer with or without brain metastases, extending overall survival in these patients after two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens,” said Clay Siegall, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Seagen. “We are pleased TUKYSA is now approved in Europe, and we look forward to further collaborating with individual countries to ensure it is available to patients.”

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion for TUKYSA in December 2020. The approval of TUKYSA is valid in all countries of the European Union, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Northern Ireland.

HER2CLIMB Efficacy and Safety

Patients who received TUKYSA in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine in the pivotal trial had a 46 percent reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death (PFS), the primary endpoint, compared to patients who received trastuzumab and capecitabine alone (hazard ratio (HR)=0.54 [95% Confidence Interval (CI): 0.42, 0.71]; p<0.00001) and improved overall survival with a reduction in the risk of death by 34 percent (HR=0.66 [95% CI: 0.50, 0.87]; p=0.0048). The most common adverse reactions occurring in 20 percent or more of patients who received TUKYSA were diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomatitis, AST increase, ALT increase, and rash.1