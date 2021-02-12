 

Biodesix to Participate in Two February Conferences

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences: the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which is being held February 17-19, 2021, and the LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day, which is being held February 17, 2021.

Event Details:

Event:

   

BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Format:

   

Fireside chat

Date:

   

Wednesday, February 17

Time:

   

4:00pm ET

 

   

 

Event:

   

LifeSci Partners Precision Oncology Day

Format:

   

Panel discussion on diagnostic sequencing for the treatment of cancer patients

Date:

   

Wednesday, February 17

Time:

   

12:00pm ET

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer six non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR test and the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood based Biodesix Lung Reflex strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat and VeriStrat tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood based Nodify Lung nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2 and the Nodify CDT tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

