 

Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

Formpipe’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be published on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 08:45 CET.

The same day at 01.00-02.00 PM CET; analysts, investors, media and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Formpipe’s CEO, Christian Sundin, will comment on the published report and answer questions.

The presentation and question & answers will be given in English.

How to participate in the webcast

Link to register for the event: https://www.lyyti.in/LIVE_Q_Formpipe_Software__Feb_16th_0854

Live broadcast of the event will be available through this link:  https://www.redeye.se/events/803053/803053

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

 
  

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment




