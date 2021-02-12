Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Formpipe’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results

The presentation and question & answers will be given in English.

The same day at 01.00-02.00 PM CET; analysts, investors, media and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Formpipe’s CEO, Christian Sundin, will comment on the published report and answer questions.

Formpipe’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be published on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 08:45 CET.

How to participate in the webcast

Link to register for the event: https://www.lyyti.in/LIVE_Q_Formpipe_Software__Feb_16th_0854

Live broadcast of the event will be available through this link: https://www.redeye.se/events/803053/803053

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85





This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

