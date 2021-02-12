 

Technicolor Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

February 12, 2021

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)
Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights
January 31, 2021 235,796,251 Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,796,251
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,796,251
  1. Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
  2. Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

*                       *

*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment




