 

DGAP-Adhoc Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 12:48  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge

12-Feb-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The group result after tax of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, for the fiscal year 2020 is expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge. The group result after tax of Porsche SE is influenced significantly by the attributable at equity result from the capital stake in Volkswagen AG of currently about 31.4 percent and thus by the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Porsche SE Vz!
Long
Basispreis 54,29€
Hebel 9,36
Ask 0,64
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 68,55€
Hebel 7,61
Ask 0,83
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Aside from the operating result the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG includes additional components such as for example the financial result and taxes on income. On 22 January 2021 Volkswagen AG announced it expects for Volkswagen Group an operating result before special items related to diesel of around 10 billion euro for the fiscal year 2020.


Contact:
Frank Gaube
General Manager Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11046
frank.gaube@porsche-se.com

12-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038
WKN: PAH003
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167917

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167917  12-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167917&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge 12-Feb-2021 / 12:48 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares prüft eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG prüft künftige Lizenzstrategie und veröffentlicht vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining veröffentlicht Projektupdate zu Schlüsselressource Rude Creek am Yukon
Photon Energy N.V. Closes 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Accelerating Project Development
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Matthias Hach wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) der wallstreet:online AG
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG CONTINUES FURTHER SUCCESSFUL DISPOSAL ACTIVITY AFTER DISPOSALS IN 2020 ABOVE BOOK ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:52 Uhr
VW-Holding Porsche SE rechnet mit Gewinn von 2,6 Milliarden Euro
12:49 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Konzernergebnis nach Steuern für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erreicht nach derzeitigem Stand voraussichtlich rund 2,6 Milliarden Euro (deutsch)
12:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Konzernergebnis nach Steuern für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 erreicht nach derzeitigem Stand voraussichtlich rund 2,6 Milliarden Euro
10.02.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy im März im Dax erwartet - Porsche im MDax
27.01.21
INDEPENDENT RESEARCH belässt PORSCHE SE auf 'Halten'
22.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
22.01.21
Porsche SE erwartet höheren Gewinn für 2020
22.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Konzernergebnis nach Steuern voraussichtlich deutlich positiv (deutsch)
22.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Konzernergebnis nach Steuern voraussichtlich deutlich positiv
15.01.21
Diesel-Musterverfahren von Investoren gegen Daimler rückt näher

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
66.232
Porsche - jetzt kaufen bei 608 €