The group result after tax of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE), Stuttgart, for the fiscal year 2020 is expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge. The group result after tax of Porsche SE is influenced significantly by the attributable at equity result from the capital stake in Volkswagen AG of currently about 31.4 percent and thus by the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Results Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Group result after tax for the fiscal year 2020 expected to reach approximately 2.6 billion euro based on current knowledge 12-Feb-2021 / 12:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aside from the operating result the group result after tax of Volkswagen AG includes additional components such as for example the financial result and taxes on income. On 22 January 2021 Volkswagen AG announced it expects for Volkswagen Group an operating result before special items related to diesel of around 10 billion euro for the fiscal year 2020.

