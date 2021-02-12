Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.32 million or $0.02 per share (three months ended December 31, 2019 – net loss of $1.60 million or $0.01 per share). The Company’s financial results were mainly impacted by the following: (i) operating expenses of $1.63 million compared to $1.63 million in the prior year quarter; (ii) loss from investments of $0.14 million compared to income of $0.34 million in the prior year quarter; and (iii) foreign exchange loss of $0.56 million compared to loss of $0.32 million in the prior year quarter.

Working Capital: As at December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of $62.79 million .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) reports its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and announces management team updates. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s MD&A and the financial statements and notes thereto for the corresponding period, which have been posted under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company’s website at www.newpacificmetals.com. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

New Pacific Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and Management Updates

