 

Offers for G4S plc - UK Takeover Panel Publishes Details of Regulated Auction Process

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12 February 2021

Offers for G4S plc (“G4S”)
UK Takeover Panel publishes details of regulated auction process

The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Panel”) which regulates takeovers in the UK, has today published details of a regulated auction process relating to the offers for G4S from Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) (made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal) and from Garda World Security Corporation (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fleming Capital Securities Inc.) (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement from the Panel containing details of the process is available on the Offers page, in the Regulated Auction Process section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

For further enquiries, please contact: 		   
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove


G4S Financial Advisers
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers
Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers
Brunswick

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Important Notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

