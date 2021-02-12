"Hakka Spring Festival Gala 2021 - Thailand (Bangkok) Night" program on the air

The gala features performances with Hakka characteristics, such as folk songs, pop songs, crosstalk and sketches in Hakka, Guangdong Hanchu opera, Hakka intangible cultural heritage and children's art. The gala, with the cordial Hakka local accent, tells stories of Hakka, Guangdong and China.

MEIZHOU, China and BANGKOK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of February 12 [GMT +8:00], the first day of the new year 2021 according to Chinese lunar calendar, the video program of the Hakka Spring Festival Gala at its main venue in Meizhou city, Guangdong, China, and branch venue in Bangkok, Thailand, premiered on the "Comprehensive Channel" of the Meizhou Radio and Television Station, sending to Hakka folks around the world the best wishes for the new year.

The "Hakka Spring Festival Gala 2021 - Thailand (Bangkok) Night" event was guided by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province and that of Meizhou Municipality, and co-hosted by the Meizhou Radio and Television Station, the Meizhou Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and the Thailand Asia-Thailand Economic Exchange General Chamber of Commerce.

The Hakka Spring Festival Gala has been held for 7 consecutive years. It has been held successfully in Indonesia and Malaysia, successively, in 2019 and 2020, welcomed and praised by overseas Hakka folks. The Thailand (Bangkok) Night of the gala this year was presented via video link, connecting Meizhou and Bangkok, spreading the Hakka culture to countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" and around the world, enhancing the bonding of Hakka folks at home and abroad.

The Hakka Spring Festival Gala has gradually developed from a regional Gala to a large event that goes beyond China, spreads Hakka culture and tells Chinese stories to the world. According to the staff, the Gala this year incorporates the wonderful theatrical performances in the Hakka region, many of which have won awards at the Guangdong Art Festival. It showcases successful practices of Meizhou's fight against the epidemic, while shaking off poverty and securing a decisive victory in finishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects in the past year.

