

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.02.2021 / 13:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Mayree Last name(s): Clark

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment

Correction of Notification published on 25 May 2020. Correction regarding 4c) Volume and 4d) Aggregated Volume. Volume was stated as USD 31,668.00. Correct volume of transaction is USD 236,615.52.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.49 USD 129000.27 USD 7.45 USD 107615.25 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.4718 USD 236615.5200 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NYSE MIC: NYSE

