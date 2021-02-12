 

Deutsche Bank AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.02.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mayree
Last name(s): Clark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of Notification published on 25 May 2020. Correction regarding 4c) Volume and 4d) Aggregated Volume. Volume was stated as USD 31,668.00. Correct volume of transaction is USD 236,615.52.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.49 USD 129000.27 USD
7.45 USD 107615.25 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.4718 USD 236615.5200 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: NYSE


12.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64536  12.02.2021 



Wertpapier


