 

DGAP-Adhoc Dermapharm Holding SE expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE in vaccine production to make a high double-digit million € contribution to sales in 2021

Dermapharm Holding SE expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE in vaccine production to make a high double-digit million € contribution to sales in 2021

Dermapharm Holding SE expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE in vaccine production to make a high double-digit million € contribution to sales in 2021

Grünwald, February 12, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE, Mainz, in the production of the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty(R) to contribute a high double-digit million € amount to the consolidated sales of the Dermapharm Group in the full year 2021. This is the result of a current plan for vaccine production approved today by the Management Board of Dermapharm Holding SE. Among other things, it includes the establishment of additional production capacities at the Reinbek site, which are scheduled to go into operation in May 2021.

Contacts

Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165
e-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com 		cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
e-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com
 

 

 

Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:29 Uhr
Dermapharm sieht 2021 zweistelligen Millionenumsatz durch Biontech-Kooperation
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE erweitert Kapazitäten zur Produktion des COVID-19 Impfstoffs und plant mit einem Umsatzbeitrag der Impfstoffherstellung für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.- EUR-Bereich (deutsch)
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE erweitert Kapazitäten zur Produktion des COVID-19 Impfstoffs und plant mit einem Umsatzbeitrag der Impfstoffherstellung für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.- €-Bereich
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE erwartet aus der Kooperation mit der BioNTech SE bei der Impfstoff-Produktion einen Umsatzbeitrag für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.-EUR-Bereich (deutsch)
13:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE erwartet aus der Kooperation mit der BioNTech SE bei der Impfstoff-Produktion einen Umsatzbeitrag für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.-€-Bereich
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE deutsch
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE english
23.01.21
Aktien, die Millionäre machen: 3 deutsche Aktien mit neuen Allzeithochs … und kein Ende in Sicht!

