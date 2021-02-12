DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021 12.02.2021 / 13:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grünwald, February 12, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a leading manufacturer of off-patent branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas, expects the collaboration with BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, for the production of the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty(R) to contribute a high double-digit million € amount to the consolidated sales of the Dermapharm Group in the full year 2021. This is the result of a current plan for vaccine production approved by the Dermapharm Management Board today. Among other things, it includes the establishment of additional production capacities at the Reinbek site, which are scheduled to go into operation in May 2021.

In September 2020, Dermapharm signed a cooperation and supply agreement with BioNTech SE to support the production of the vaccine Comirnaty(R). At the main production site at mibe GmbH Arzneimittel in Brehna, Dermapharm has expanded production and special storage capacities for the formulation as well as the aseptic filling, packaging (fill & finish) and storage of the vaccine. The vaccine has been produced in Brehna since the beginning of October 2020.

Due to the high demand for the vaccine, additional production capacities are now being established at Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of Dermapharm, at the Reinbek site. Initial personnel are already being recruited and employees are being trained in Brehna in order to be able to start vaccine production as soon as possible.

"At Allergopharma, we have the necessary prerequisites and also the internal know-how to set up vaccine production at short notice. We will build up capacities in Reinbek that significantly exceed our production capacities in Brehna. We owe the short-term implementation in particular to the constructive cooperation with BioNTech, our suppliers and employees, and the responsible authorities," continues Dr. Feldmeier. "We are very proud and highly motivated to be able to make an important contribution to combating the pandemic with this partnership. Our high flexibility for the cooperation with BioNTech proves once again the necessity to maintain production capacities for pharmaceuticals at the location Germany / Europe."