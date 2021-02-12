 

DGAP-News Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 13:09  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021

12.02.2021 / 13:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021

Grünwald, February 12, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a leading manufacturer of off-patent branded pharmaceuticals for selected therapeutic areas, expects the collaboration with BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, for the production of the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty(R) to contribute a high double-digit million € amount to the consolidated sales of the Dermapharm Group in the full year 2021. This is the result of a current plan for vaccine production approved by the Dermapharm Management Board today. Among other things, it includes the establishment of additional production capacities at the Reinbek site, which are scheduled to go into operation in May 2021.

In September 2020, Dermapharm signed a cooperation and supply agreement with BioNTech SE to support the production of the vaccine Comirnaty(R). At the main production site at mibe GmbH Arzneimittel in Brehna, Dermapharm has expanded production and special storage capacities for the formulation as well as the aseptic filling, packaging (fill & finish) and storage of the vaccine. The vaccine has been produced in Brehna since the beginning of October 2020.

Due to the high demand for the vaccine, additional production capacities are now being established at Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of Dermapharm, at the Reinbek site. Initial personnel are already being recruited and employees are being trained in Brehna in order to be able to start vaccine production as soon as possible.

"At Allergopharma, we have the necessary prerequisites and also the internal know-how to set up vaccine production at short notice. We will build up capacities in Reinbek that significantly exceed our production capacities in Brehna. We owe the short-term implementation in particular to the constructive cooperation with BioNTech, our suppliers and employees, and the responsible authorities," continues Dr. Feldmeier. "We are very proud and highly motivated to be able to make an important contribution to combating the pandemic with this partnership. Our high flexibility for the cooperation with BioNTech proves once again the necessity to maintain production capacities for pharmaceuticals at the location Germany / Europe."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021 DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales Dermapharm Holding SE expands capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccine and plans for vaccine manufacturing to contribute high double-digit million € in sales in 2021 12.02.2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares prüft eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG prüft künftige Lizenzstrategie und veröffentlicht vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining veröffentlicht Projektupdate zu Schlüsselressource Rude Creek am Yukon
Photon Energy N.V. Closes 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Accelerating Project Development
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: wallstreet:online AG: Matthias Hach wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (CEO) der wallstreet:online AG
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG CONTINUES FURTHER SUCCESSFUL DISPOSAL ACTIVITY AFTER DISPOSALS IN 2020 ABOVE BOOK ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:29 Uhr
Dermapharm sieht 2021 zweistelligen Millionenumsatz durch Biontech-Kooperation
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE erweitert Kapazitäten zur Produktion des COVID-19 Impfstoffs und plant mit einem Umsatzbeitrag der Impfstoffherstellung für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.- EUR-Bereich (deutsch)
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE erweitert Kapazitäten zur Produktion des COVID-19 Impfstoffs und plant mit einem Umsatzbeitrag der Impfstoffherstellung für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.- €-Bereich
13:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE erwartet aus der Kooperation mit der BioNTech SE bei der Impfstoff-Produktion einen Umsatzbeitrag für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.-EUR-Bereich (deutsch)
13:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE expects the cooperation with BioNTech SE in vaccine production to make a high double-digit million € contribution to sales in 2021
13:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE erwartet aus der Kooperation mit der BioNTech SE bei der Impfstoff-Produktion einen Umsatzbeitrag für 2021 im hohen zweistelligen Mio.-€-Bereich
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE deutsch
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE english
23.01.21
Aktien, die Millionäre machen: 3 deutsche Aktien mit neuen Allzeithochs … und kein Ende in Sicht!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:09 Uhr
44
Dermapharm Holding