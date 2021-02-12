 

Vontier to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier’s innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier’s history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.



