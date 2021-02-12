 

Vapotherm to Participate in Fireside Chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021   

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that its management team will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 via webcast.

Vapotherm is scheduled to present at 9:00 am Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/btig3/vapo/1740774.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Vapotherm’s Investor website at http://investors.vapotherm.com/.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

Website Information

Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.



