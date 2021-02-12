Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q3 2021 Interim Financial and Operating Results

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

“We had a busy quarter and made excellent progress on a number of fronts,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “With our Phase III preparations on track, we intensified our focus on the strategic monetization of otenaproxesul, culminating in an exclusive license with Nuance Pharma in China earlier this week. We’ve also strengthened our capital markets positioning by graduating to the TSX, completing the consolidation of our shares, expanding our institutional outreach, and appointing two senior U.S. directors.”