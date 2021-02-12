Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q3 2021 Interim Financial and Operating Results
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.
“We had a busy quarter and made excellent progress on a number of fronts,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “With our Phase III preparations on track, we intensified our focus on the strategic monetization of otenaproxesul, culminating in an exclusive license with Nuance Pharma in China earlier this week. We’ve also strengthened our capital markets positioning by graduating to the TSX, completing the consolidation of our shares, expanding our institutional outreach, and appointing two senior U.S. directors.”
Business Highlights
Otenaproxesul, lead product candidate entering Phase III trials for osteoarthritis pain
- Initiated six Phase III-enabling animal toxicology studies
- Commissioned and completed an in-depth partner targeting study by recently retained global life science transaction firm
- Completed a strategic licensing deal with Nuance Pharma for the commercialization of otenaproxesul in the Greater China region, with milestone payments totaling US$100 million and a double-digit royalty
Broader pipeline including ATB-352 for peri-operative pain and ATB-340, a GI-safe alternative to aspirin
- Completed third party market study of peri-operative pain drug opportunity, projecting a peak annual sales potential of US$800 million
- Identified the first candidate drug molecule (targeting inflammatory bowel disease) originating from the Company’s pipeline expansion initiatives
Corporate
- Appointed Robert Hoffman and Jennifer McNealey to the Company’s Board of Directors
- Recruited Dr. Don Haut to the Company’s Partnering Advisory Team
- Graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange and completed a share consolidation
- Initiated efforts to unify the intellectual property ownership of the Company’s drugs and platform
Financial Results
Cash Position: As of December 31, 2020, the Company had an available cash balance totaling $15.4 million, compared to $6.2 million at March 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Antibe announced a license for otenaproxesul to Nuance Pharma that provides for a US$20 million upfront payment.
Revenue: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenue totaled $2.8 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. All revenue was due to the Company’s subsidiary, Citagenix and the increase was driven by higher sales in the United States.
