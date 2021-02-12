Newell Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Chris Peterson, Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, said, “We ended the fourth quarter on a very strong note, delivering mid-single-digit core sales growth, operating margin expansion, excellent cash flow, and double-digit normalized earnings per share growth, all ahead of our expectations. Full year results showed sequential improvement across key metrics, with operating cash flow exceeding $1.4 billion and free cash flow productivity above 150%, enabled by progress on working capital. We strengthened the balance sheet, exiting the year with a leverage ratio of 3.5x. As we look out to 2021, we are projecting low single digit core sales growth, normalized operating margin improvement of 30 to 60 basis points, normalized diluted EPS of $1.55 to $1.65, and operating cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion.”

"We gained considerable momentum on our turnaround in 2020 and laid a solid foundation to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the future,” said Ravi Saligram, Newell Brands President and CEO. “We are proud of our accomplishments in 2020, returning to meaningful core sales growth and operating margin improvement in the back half of the year, delivering stellar cash flow, significantly reducing complexity, improving productivity, accelerating eCommerce growth, and improving customer relationships. The strength and resilience of our portfolio shone through as growth in Food, Commercial and Appliances & Cookware business units offset Writing softness caused by the stay at home pandemic related phenomenon. I am excited about Newell's prospects and feel our best days are ahead as we focus on sustaining top line growth, strengthening our brands through insights and innovation, focus on omni-channel initiatives, expand distribution and begin to unlock international opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Executive Summary

Net sales were $2.7 billion, an increase of 2.5 percent compared with the prior year period.

Core sales grew 4.9 percent compared with the prior year period. Six of eight business units and every major region increased core sales compared with the prior year period.

Reported operating margin was 9.2 percent compared with 5.0 percent in the prior year period. Normalized operating margin was 11.4 percent compared with 11.3 percent in the prior year period.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.30 compared with $1.87 per share in the prior year period.

Normalized diluted earnings per share were $0.56 compared with $0.42 per share in the prior year period.

Full year 2020 operating cash flow was $1.4 billion compared with $1.0 billion in the prior year period, reflecting strong progress on working capital initiatives.

The company's leverage ratio came down to 3.5x at the end of the fourth quarter from 4.0x at the end of the prior year period.

The company completed a tender offer for $300 million of its 3.85 percent senior notes due 2023 in the fourth quarter.

The company initiated its full year 2021 outlook, with expected normalized earnings per share of $1.55 to $1.65 and operating cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Net sales were $2.7 billion, a 2.5 percent increase compared to the prior year period, as core sales growth of 4.9 percent was partially offset by the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange, as well as business and retail store exits.

Reported gross margin was 32.9 percent compared with 32.5 percent in the prior year period, reflecting the benefit from FUEL productivity savings, as well as the headwind from business unit mix, COVID-related expenses and inflation. Normalized gross margin was 32.9 percent compared with 33.5 percent in the prior year period.

Reported operating income was $248 million compared with $132 million in the prior year period. Reported operating margin was 9.2 percent compared to 5.0 percent in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $307 million, or 11.4 percent of sales, compared with $296 million, or 11.3 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

Interest expense was $69 million compared with $70 million in the prior year period, as the company reduced its debt balance.

The company reported a tax benefit of $26 million compared with a tax benefit of $721 million in the prior year period, reflecting a reduction in discrete tax benefits. Normalized tax benefit was $6 million compared with a tax expense of $51 million in the prior year period.

The company reported net income of $127 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, compared with $794 million, or $1.87 diluted earnings per share, in the prior year period.

Normalized net income was $238 million, or $0.56 normalized diluted earnings per share, compared with $180 million, or $0.42 normalized diluted earnings per share, in the prior year period.

An explanation of non-GAAP measures disclosed in this release and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP results to comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During full year 2020, the company generated operating cash flow of $1.4 billion compared with $1.0 billion in the prior year, reflecting strong progress on working capital initiatives.

During the fourth quarter, the company completed a tender offer for $300 million of its 3.85 percent senior notes due 2023. At the end of the year, Newell Brands had cash and cash equivalents of $981 million and net debt outstanding of $4.6 billion, as compared to $5.4 billion at the end of the prior year. The company finished the year in a very strong liquidity position, with over $2.5 billion in available short-term liquidity, including cash on hand. Newell Brands exited the year with a leverage ratio of 3.5x compared to 4.0x at the end of the prior year.

Leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to normalized EBITDA from continuing operations. An explanation of how the leverage ratio is calculated and a related reconciliation, as well as a reconciliation of reported results to normalized results, are included in the tables attached to this release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Segment Results

The Appliances & Cookware segment generated net sales of $577 million compared with $570 million in the prior year period, driven by core sales growth of 4.2 percent, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. Reported operating income was $49 million, or 8.5 percent of sales, compared with $58 million, or 10.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $51 million, or 8.8 percent of sales, versus $54 million, or 9.5 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Commercial Solutions segment generated net sales of $498 million compared with $436 million in the prior year period, driven by core sales growth of 13.8 percent and the impact of favorable foreign exchange. Core sales increased in both the Commercial and the Connected Home & Security business units. Reported operating income was $63 million, or 12.7 percent of sales, compared with $35 million, or 8.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $66 million, or 13.3 percent of sales, versus $51 million, or 11.7 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Home Solutions segment generated net sales of $695 million compared with $648 million in the prior year period, reflecting core sales growth of 12.4 percent and the impact of favorable foreign exchange, partially offset by the exit from the Home Fragrance fundraising business and closure of 77 underperforming Yankee Candle retail locations during the year. Both business units, Food and Home Fragrance, delivered core sales growth. Reported operating income was $138 million, or 19.9 percent of sales, compared with $96 million, or 14.8 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $152 million, or 21.9 percent of sales, versus $112 million, or 17.3 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Learning & Development segment generated net sales of $670 million compared with $702 million in the prior year period, reflecting core sales decline of 2.2 percent and the impact of business exits, partially offset by the effect of favorable foreign exchange. Core sales growth in Baby was more than offset by a core sales reduction in the Writing business unit. Reported operating income was $72 million, or 10.7 percent of sales, compared with $100 million, or 14.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $94 million, or 14.0 percent of sales, compared with $128 million, or 18.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Outdoor & Recreation segment generated net sales of $249 million compared with $268 million in the prior year period, largely reflecting a core sales decline of 7.4 percent. Reported operating loss was $9 million, or negative 3.6 percent of sales, compared with $75 million, or negative 28.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating loss was $5 million, or negative 2.0 percent of sales, compared with $2 million, or negative 0.7 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

Full Year 2020 Operating Results

Net sales for the full year ended December 31, 2020 were $9.4 billion, a decline of 3.4 percent compared with $9.7 billion in the prior year, reflecting core sales decline of 1.1 percent, as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange and business and retail store exits.

Reported gross margin was 32.8 percent compared with 33.1 percent in the prior year, as pressure from unfavorable business unit mix, COVID-related expenses, higher absorption costs, and inflation more than offset the benefit from FUEL productivity savings. Reported gross margin for the prior year period includes cumulative depreciation expense recorded as a result of the decision to retain the Commercial business. Normalized gross margin was 32.9 percent compared with 33.8 percent in the prior year.

The company reported an operating loss of $634 million compared with $482 million in the prior year, as both periods were impacted by non-cash impairment charges. Normalized operating income was $1.0 billion, similar to the prior year. Normalized operating margin increased by 30 basis points to 11.1 percent compared with 10.8 percent in the prior year.

Interest expense was $274 million compared with $303 million in the prior year period, reflecting a reduction in outstanding debt.

Reported net loss was $770 million compared with net income of $107 million in the prior year. Reported diluted loss per share was $1.82 compared with a reported diluted income per share of $0.25 in the prior year. Normalized net income was $760 million compared with $722 million in the prior year. Normalized diluted earnings per share were $1.79 compared with $1.70 in the prior year.

Update to Reporting Segments

The company has realigned the management of its Cookware business, with the Business Unit CEO of Food assuming full responsibility for Cookware. As a result of this change, effective first quarter 2021, the company will report the financial and operating information for Cookware as part of its Food business unit within the Home Solutions segment. Previously, Cookware was included in the Appliances & Cookware segment. With this change in the organizational structure, the Appliances & Cookware segment will be renamed Home Appliances. The company will continue to report its five existing reportable segments.

Outlook for Full Year and First Quarter 2021

The company initiated its full year and first quarter outlook for 2021 as follows:

Full Year 2021 Outlook Net Sales $9.5 to $9.7 billion Core Sales Low single digit growth Normalized Operating Margin 30 to 60 bps improvement to 11.4% to 11.7% Normalized EPS $1.55 to $1.65 Operating Cash Flow Approximately $1.0 billion Q1 2021 Outlook Net Sales $2.04 to $2.08 billion Core Sales High single digit growth Normalized Operating Margin 90 to 130 bps improvement to 6.9% to 7.3% Normalized EPS $0.12 to $0.14

The company has presented forward-looking statements regarding core sales, normalized operating margin, and normalized earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgement and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking core sales, normalized operating margin, or normalized earnings per share to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort of expense. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's full-year and first quarter 2021 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release and the additional financial information both to explain its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures (a) permit investors to view the company’s performance and liquidity using the same tools that management uses to evaluate the company’s past performance, reportable business segments, prospects for future performance and liquidity, and (b) determine certain elements of management incentive compensation.

The company’s management believes that core sales provides a more complete understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales on a consistent basis as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, planned and completed divestitures, retail store openings and closings, certain market exits, impact of customer returns related to a product recall in Outdoor and Recreation segment, and changes in foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. The effect of changes in foreign exchange on reported sales is calculated by applying the prior year average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures), with the difference between the 2020 reported sales and constant currency sales presented as the foreign exchange impact increase or decrease in core sales. The company’s management believes that “normalized” gross margin, “normalized” operating income, “normalized” operating margin, "normalized EBITDA", "normalized EBITDA from continuing operations", “normalized” net income, “normalized” diluted earnings per share, “normalized” interest and “normalized” tax benefits, which exclude restructuring and restructuring-related expenses and one-time and other events such as costs related to the extinguishment of debt, certain tax benefits and charges, impairment charges, pension settlement charges, divestiture costs, costs related to the acquisition, integration and financing of acquired businesses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, inflationary adjustments, expenses related to certain product recalls and certain other items, are useful because they provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the company’s core ongoing operations and liquidity. On a pro forma basis, "normalized" items give effect to the company's decision not to sell the Commercial, Mapa and Quickie businesses. “Normalized EBITDA from continuing operations” is an ongoing liquidity measure (that excludes non-cash items) and is calculated as pro forma normalized earnings from continuing operations before interest, tax depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expense. "Leverage ratio" is a liquidity measure calculated as the ratio of net debt (defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents) to normalized EBITDA from continuing operations. "Free cash flow productivity” is calculated as the ratio of free cash flow (calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) to normalized net income, and the company believes that free cash flow productivity is an important indicator of liquidity realized from the company’s core ongoing operations.

The company determines the tax effect of the items excluded from normalized diluted earnings per share by applying the estimated effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the company utilizes a “with” and “without” approach to determine normalized income tax benefit or expense. The company will also exclude one-time tax expenses related to a change in tax status of certain entities and the loss of GILTI tax credits as a result of utilizing the 50% IRC Section 163(j) limit resulting from the CARES Act to determine normalized income tax benefit.

While the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the company’s performance and liquidity, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Contigo, First Alert, Mapa, Spontex and Yankee Candle. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release and its exhibits, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, operating strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and similar matters, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, "guidance", "outlook", “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” “setting up,” "beginning to,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “resume,” “are confident that,” "remain optimistic that," or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees because there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the impairment charges and accounting for income taxes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our ability to manage the demand, supply and operational challenges with the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic;

our dependence on the strength of retail, commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in various countries around the world;

competition with other manufacturers and distributors of consumer products;

major retailers’ strong bargaining power and consolidation of our customers;

our ability to improve productivity, reduce complexity and streamline operations;

our ability to develop innovative new products, to develop, maintain and strengthen end-user brands and to realize the benefits of increased advertising and promotion spend;

our ability to remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and consistently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;

risks related to our substantial indebtedness, a potential increase in interest rates or changes in our credit ratings;

future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and/or stock price and require additional impairment charges;

unexpected costs or expenses associated with divestitures;

our ability to effectively execute our turnaround plan;

changes in the prices and availability of labor, transportation, raw materials and sourced products and our ability to obtain them in a timely manner;

the impact of governmental investigations, inspections, lawsuits, legislative requests or other actions by third parties;

the risks inherent to our foreign operations, including currency fluctuations, exchange controls and pricing restrictions;

a failure of one of our key information technology systems, networks, processes or related controls or those of our service providers;

the impact of U.S. and foreign regulations on our operations, including the impact of tariffs and environmental remediation costs;

the potential inability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;

the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities;

product liability, product recalls or related regulatory actions;

our ability to protect intellectual property rights;

significant increases in funding obligations related to our pension plans; and

other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The consolidated condensed financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). Management’s application of U.S. GAAP requires the pervasive use of estimates and assumptions in preparing the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. As discussed above, the world is currently experiencing the global COVID-19 pandemic which has required greater use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements. Although we have made our best estimates based upon current information, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business may result in future changes to management’s estimates and assumptions, especially if the severity worsens or duration lengthens. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates and assumptions developed by management. If so, the company may be subject to future incremental impairment charges as well as changes to recorded reserves and valuations.

The information contained in this press release and the tables is as of the date indicated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net sales $ 2,689 $ 2,624 2.5% $ 9,385 $ 9,715 (3.4)% Cost of products sold 1,805 1,772 6,306 6,496 Gross profit 884 852 3.8% 3,079 3,219 (4.3)% Selling, general and administrative expenses 608 640 (5.0)% 2,189 2,451 (10.7)% Restructuring costs, net 7 5 21 27 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 21 75 1,503 1,223 Operating income (loss) 248 132 87.9% (634) (482) (31.5)% Non-operating expenses: Interest expense, net 69 70 274 303 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 20 (1) 20 28 Other expense, net 58 6 78 39 Income (loss) before income taxes 101 57 77.2% (1,006) (852) (18.1)% Income tax benefit (26) (721) (236) (1,038) Income (loss) from continuing operations 127 778 (83.7)% (770) 186 NM Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 16 — (79) Net income (loss) $ 127 $ 794 (84.0)% $ (770) $ 107 NM Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 424.3 423.4 424.1 423.3 Diluted 426.2 424.9 424.1 423.9 Earnings per share: Basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 1.84 $ (1.82) $ 0.44 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 0.04 — (0.19) Net income (loss) $ 0.30 $ 1.88 (84.0)% $ (1.82) $ 0.25 NM Diluted: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 1.83 $ (1.82) $ 0.44 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 0.04 — (0.19) Net income (loss) $ 0.30 $ 1.87 (84.0)% $ (1.82) $ 0.25 NM Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 * NM - NOT MEANINGFUL

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 981 $ 349 Accounts receivable, net 1,678 1,842 Inventories 1,638 1,606 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 331 313 Total current assets 4,628 4,110 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,176 1,155 Operating lease assets 530 615 Goodwill 3,553 3,709 Other intangible assets, net 3,564 4,916 Deferred income taxes 838 776 Other assets 411 361 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,700 $ 15,642 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,526 $ 1,102 Accrued compensation 236 204 Other accrued liabilities 1,393 1,340 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 466 332 Total current liabilities 3,621 2,978 Long-term debt 5,141 5,391 Deferred income taxes 414 625 Operating lease liabilities 472 541 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,152 1,111 Total liabilities 10,800 10,646 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity attributable to parent 3,874 4,963 Total stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests 26 33 Total stockholders' equity 3,900 4,996 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,700 $ 15,642

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (770 ) $ 107 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 357 446 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 1,503 1,335 (Gain) loss from sale of businesses, net 9 (7 ) Deferred income taxes (277 ) (1,068 ) Stock based compensation expense 41 42 Pension settlement charge 53 1 Loss on extinguishment of debt 20 28 Loss on change in fair value of investments — 21 Other, net 1 4 Changes in operating accounts excluding the effects of divestitures: Accounts receivable 168 311 Inventories (29 ) 131 Accounts payable 415 (109 ) Accrued liabilities and other (59 ) (198 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,432 1,044 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of divested businesses 16 996 Capital expenditures (259 ) (265 ) Other investing activities 15 5 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (228 ) 736 Cash flows from financing activities: Net short term debt (26 ) (26 ) Net proceeds from issuance of debt 491 — Payments on current portion of long-term debt (305 ) (268 ) Payments on long-term debt (320 ) (1,004 ) Debt extinguishment and issuance costs (18 ) (39 ) Cash dividends (392 ) (391 ) Payments to dissenting shareholders — (171 ) Equity compensation activity and other, net 11 (5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (559 ) (1,904 ) Exchange rate effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 (1 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 650 (125 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 371 496 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,021 $ 371 Supplemental disclosures: Restricted cash at beginning of period $ 22 $ — Restricted cash at end of period 40 22

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Restructuring Acquisition Transactions Non-GAAP Measure and restructuring amortization and and Other Measure Reported related costs [1] impairment [2] related costs [3] items [4] Normalized* Net sales $ 2,689 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,689 Cost of products sold 1,805 (1) — — (1) 1,803 Gross profit 884 1 — — 1 886 32.9 % 32.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 608 (4) (20) (1) (4) 579 22.6 % 21.5 % Restructuring costs, net 7 (7) — — — — Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 21 — (21) — — — Operating income 248 12 41 1 5 307 9.2 % 11.4 % Non-operating (income) expense 147 — — — (72) 75 Income before income taxes 101 12 41 1 77 232 Income tax provision (benefit) [5] (26) — 7 — 13 (6) Net income $ 127 $ 12 $ 34 $ 1 $ 64 $ 238 Diluted earnings per share ** $ 0.30 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ — $ 0.15 $ 0.56

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 426.2 million shares for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Restructuring and restructuring related costs of $12 million. [2] Acquisition amortization costs of $20 million; $21 million of non-cash impairment charges primarily related to an indefinite-lived intangible asset in the Learning and Development segment. [3] Divestiture costs of $1 million primarily related to completed divestitures. [4] Pension settlement charge of $52 million; $20 million of debt extinguishment costs; $4 million primarily related to fees for certain legal proceedings; $2 million related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment and a gain of $1 million from change in fair value of investments. [5] The Company determined the tax effect of the items excluded from normalized results by applying the estimated effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the Company uses a "with" and "without" approach to determine normalized income tax expense.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Restructuring Acquisition Transactions Non-GAAP Measure and restructuring amortization and and related Other Measure Reported related costs [1] impairment [2] costs [3] items [4] Normalized* Net sales $ 2,624 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,624 Cost of products sold 1,772 (1) — — (27) 1,744 Gross profit 852 1 — — 27 880 32.5 % 33.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 640 (14) (34) (5) (3) 584 24.4 % 22.3 % Restructuring costs, net 5 (5) — — — — Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 75 — (75) — — — Operating income 132 20 109 5 30 296 5.0 % 11.3 % Non-operating (income) expense 75 — — — (2) 73 Income before income taxes 57 20 109 5 32 223 Income tax provision (benefit) [5] (721) 4 22 1 745 51 Income (loss) from continuing operations 778 16 87 4 (713) 172 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 16 — — (1) (7) 8 Net income (loss) $ 794 $ 16 $ 87 $ 3 $ (720) $ 180 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ** $ 1.87 $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.01 $ (1.69) $ 0.42

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 424.9 million shares for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Restructuring and restructuring related costs of $20 million. [2] Acquisition amortization costs of $34 million; impairment charges of approximately $75 million primarily related to tradenames. [3] Divestiture costs of $6 million ($1 million of which is reported in discontinued operations) primarily related to planned and completed divestitures and net gain on dispositions of $7 million reported in discontinued operations. [4] Cumulative depreciation and amortization catch-up of $15 million related to the inclusion of the Mapa and Quickie businesses in continuing operations; $12 million related to a product recall; loss of $2 million due to changes in the fair value of certain investments; Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment of $2 million; a gain on extinguishment of debt of $1 million; loss on pension settlement charge of $1 million and $1 million of fees for certain legal proceedings. Includes an income tax benefit of $522 million related to the deferred tax effects associated with the internal realignment of certain intellectual property rights as well as an income tax benefit of $227 million associated with a taxable loss related to the impairment of certain assets. [5] The Company determined the tax effect of the items excluded from normalized results by applying the estimated effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the Company uses a "with" and "without" approach to determine normalized income tax expense.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Restructuring Acquisition Transactions Non-GAAP Measure and restructuring amortization and and Other Measure Reported related costs [1] impairment [2] related costs [3] items [4] Normalized* Net sales $ 9,385 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 9,385 Cost of products sold 6,306 (4) — — (6) 6,296 Gross profit 3,079 4 — — 6 3,089 32.8 % 32.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,189 (19) (99) (4) (16) 2,051 23.3 % 21.9 % Restructuring costs, net 21 (21) — — — — Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 1,503 — (1,503) — — — Operating income (loss) (634) 44 1,602 4 22 1,038 (6.8) % 11.1 % Non-operating (income) expense 372 1 — (9) (76) 288 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,006) 43 1,602 13 98 750 Income tax provision (benefit) [5] (236) (1) 232 1 (6) (10) Net income (loss) $ (770) $ 44 $ 1,370 $ 12 $ 104 $ 760 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ** $ (1.82) $ 0.10 $ 3.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.24 $ 1.79

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 425.2 million shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Restructuring and restructuring related costs of $43 million. [2] Acquisition amortization costs of $99 million; impairment charges of approximately $1.5 billion related to goodwill, other intangible assets and other assets. [3] Divestiture costs of $4 million primarily related to completed divestitures and loss on disposition of $9 million related to the sale of a product line in the Learning and Development segment. [4] Pension settlement charge of $53 million; $20 million of debt extinguishment costs; $16 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment of $7 million and $2 million related to product recall costs. Includes income tax expense of $53 million for a reduction in valuation allowance related to integration of certain U.S. operations, partially offset by $47 million of deferred tax effects associated with certain outside basis difference, $20 million related to change in tax status of certain entities and $5 million for effects of adopting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act. [5] The Company determined the tax effect of the items excluded from normalized results by applying the estimated effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the Company uses a "with" and "without" approach to determine normalized income tax expense.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Restructuring Acquisition Transactions Non-GAAP Measure Measure and restructuring amortization and and related Other Proforma Reported related costs [1] impairment [2] costs [3] items [4] Normalized* Adjustments [5] Proforma Net sales $ 9,715 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 9,715 $ — $ 9,715 Cost of products sold 6,496 (16) — — (73) 6,407 21 6,428 Gross profit 3,219 16 — — 73 3,308 (21) 3,287 33.1 % 34.1 % 33.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,451 (39) (131) (30) (15) 2,236 2 2,238 25.2 % 23.0 % 23.0 % Restructuring costs, net 27 (27) — — — — — — Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets 1,223 — (1,223) — — — — — Operating income (loss) (482) 82 1,354 30 88 1,072 (23) 1,049 (5.0) % 11.0 % 10.8 % Non-operating (income) expense 370 — — — (57) 313 — 313 Income (loss) before income taxes (852) 82 1,354 30 145 759 (23) 736 Income tax provision (benefit) [6] (1,038) 19 293 7 784 65 (6) 59 Income (loss) from continuing operations 186 63 1,061 23 (639) 694 (17) 677 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (79) — 84 47 (7) 45 — 45 Net income (loss) $ 107 $ 63 $ 1,145 $ 70 $ (646) $ 739 $ (17) $ 722 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ** $ 0.25 $ 0.15 $ 2.70 $ 0.17 $ (1.52) $ 1.74 $ (0.04) $ 1.70

* Normalized results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments. ** Adjustments and normalized earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 423.9 million shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Totals may not add due to rounding. [1] Restructuring and restructuring related costs of $82 million. [2] Acquisition amortization costs of $131 million; impairment charges of approximately $1.3 billion primarily related to tradenames, customer relationships and goodwill, $112 million of which was reported in discontinued operations. [3] Divestiture costs of $34 million ($5 million of which is reported in discontinued operations) primarily related to planned and completed divestitures; acquisition related costs of $1 million and a nominal net gain on disposition of businesses, reported in discontinued operations. [4] Cumulative depreciation and amortization catch-up of $55 million related to the inclusion of the Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Rubbermaid Outdoor, Closet, Refuse and Garage businesses, Mapa and Quickie businesses ("Commercial Business") in continuing operations; a loss on extinguishment of debt of $28 million; loss of $21 million due to changes in the fair value of certain investments; $20 million related to a product recall; Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment of $12 million; $8 million fees for certain legal proceedings; $1 million loss on pension settlement charge and net tax adjustment primarily related to foreign and state tax impacts of offshore earnings and a withholding tax refund from Switzerland. Includes an income tax benefit of $522 million related to the deferred tax effects associated with the internal realignment of certain intellectual property rights as well as an income tax benefit of $227 million associated with a taxable loss related to the impairment of certain assets. [5] Depreciation and amortization expense related to the Commercial Business that would have been recorded had the businesses been continuously classified as held and used. [6] The Company determined the tax effect of the items excluded from normalized results by applying the estimated effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the Company uses a "with" and "without" approach to determine normalized income tax expense.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year over year changes Reported Reported Normalized Normalized Reported Reported Normalized Normalized Normalized Operating Operating Excluded Operating Operating Operating Operating Excluded Operating Operating Net Sales Operating Income Net Sales Income

(Loss) Margin Items [1] Income

(Loss) Margin Net Sales Income

(Loss) Margin Items [2] Income

(Loss) Margin $ % $ % APPLIANCES AND COOKWARE $ 577 $ 49 8.5 % $ 2 $ 51 8.8 % $ 570 $ 58 10.2 % $ (4 ) $ 54 9.5 % $ 7 1.2 % $ (3 ) (5.6 )% COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 498 63 12.7 % 3 66 13.3 % 436 35 8.0 % 16 51 11.7 % 62 14.2 % 15 29.4 % HOME SOLUTIONS 695 138 19.9 % 14 152 21.9 % 648 96 14.8 % 16 112 17.3 % 47 7.3 % 40 35.7 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 670 72 10.7 % 22 94 14.0 % 702 100 14.2 % 28 128 18.2 % (32 ) (4.6 )% (34 ) (26.6 )% OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 249 (9 ) (3.6 )% 4 (5 ) (2.0 )% 268 (75 ) (28.0 )% 73 (2 ) (0.7 )% (19 ) (7.1 )% (3 ) NM CORPORATE — (58 ) — % 7 (51 ) — % — (77 ) — % 30 (47 ) — % — — % (4 ) (8.5 )% RESTRUCTURING — (7 ) — % 7 — — % — (5 ) — % 5 — — % — — % — — % $ 2,689 $ 248 9.2 % $ 59 $ 307 11.4 % $ 2,624 $ 132 5.0 % $ 164 $ 296 11.3 % $ 65 2.5 % $ 11 3.7 %

[1] The three months ended December 31, 2020 excluded items consists of $21 million of non-cash impairment charge primarily related to an indefinite-lived intangible asset in the Learning and Development segment; $20 million of acquisition amortization costs; $12 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $4 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $1 million of transaction-related costs and $1 million related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment. [2] The three months ended December 31, 2019 excluded items consists of $75 million of impairment charges for goodwill and other intangible assets; $34 million of acquisition amortization costs; cumulative depreciation and amortization catch-up of $15 million related to the inclusion of the Commercial Business in continuing operations; $20 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $12 million related to a product recall; $5 million of transaction-related costs; $2 million of Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment and $1 million of fees for certain legal proceedings. *NM - NOT MEANINGFUL

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year over year changes Reported Reported Normalized Normalized Reported Reported Proforma Proforma Proforma Operating Operating Operating Excluded Operating Operating Operating Operating Excluded Operating Operating Net Sales Income (Loss) Net Sales Income

(Loss) Margin Items [1] Income

(Loss) Margin Net Sales Income

(Loss) Margin Items [2] [3] Income

(Loss) [3] Margin [3] $ % $ % APPLIANCES AND COOKWARE $ 1,706 $ (217 ) (12.7 )% $ 309 $ 92 5.4 % $ 1,692 $ (535 ) (31.6 )% $ 614 $ 79 4.7 % $ 14 0.8 % $ 13 16.5 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 1,859 (85 ) (4.6 )% 335 250 13.4 % 1,779 (136 ) (7.6 )% 365 229 12.9 % 80 4.5 % 21 9.2 % HOME SOLUTIONS 1,971 (12 ) (0.6 )% 348 336 17.0 % 1,875 (17 ) (0.9 )% 213 196 10.5 % 96 5.1 % 140 71.4 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 2,557 362 14.2 % 111 473 18.5 % 2,956 588 19.9 % 45 633 21.4 % (399 ) (13.5 )% (160 ) (25.3 )% OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 1,292 (418 ) (32.4 )% 507 89 6.9 % 1,413 (64 ) (4.5 )% 171 107 7.6 % (121 ) (8.6 )% (18 ) (16.8 )% CORPORATE — (243 ) — % 41 (202 ) — % — (291 ) — % 96 (195 ) — % — — % (7 ) (3.6 )% RESTRUCTURING — (21 ) — % 21 — — % — (27 ) — % 27 — — % — — % — — % $ 9,385 $ (634 ) (6.8 )% $ 1,672 $ 1,038 11.1 % $ 9,715 $ (482 ) (5.0 )% $ 1,531 $ 1,049 10.8 % $ (330 ) (3.4 )% $ (11 ) (1.0 )%

[1] The twelve months ended December 31, 2020 excluded items consists of $1.5 billion of impairment charges primarily for goodwill, intangible assets and other assets; $99 million of acquisition amortization costs; $44 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $16 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $4 million of Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment; $4 million of transaction-related costs and $2 million related to a product recall. [2] The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 excluded items consists of $1.2 billion of impairment charges primarily for goodwill and other intangible assets; $131 million of acquisition amortization costs; $82 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; cumulative depreciation and amortization catch-up of $55 million related to the inclusion of the Commercial Business in continuing operations; $30 million of transaction related costs; $20 million related to a product recall; $8 million fees for certain legal proceedings and $5 million Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment. [3] Normalized proforma operating income (loss) and margin reflect an adjustment within excluded items for depreciation and amortization expense of $23 million related to Commercial Business in the Commercial Solutions segment that would have been recorded had they been continuously classified as held and used for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CORE SALES ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Core Sales 2020

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Acquisitions,

Divestitures and

Other, Net [2] Net Sales

Base Business Currency Impact

[3] 2020

Core Sales [1] 2019

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Divestitures and

Other, Net

[2] 2019

Core Sales [1] $ % APPLIANCES AND COOKWARE $ 577 $ — $ 577 $ 17 $ 594 $ 570 $ — $ 570 $ 24 4.2 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 498 — 498 (2 ) 496 436 — 436 60 13.8 % HOME SOLUTIONS 695 (1 ) 694 (6 ) 688 648 (36 ) 612 76 12.4 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 670 (1 ) 669 (7 ) 662 702 (25 ) 677 (15 ) (2.2 )% OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 249 — 249 2 251 268 3 271 (20 ) (7.4 )% $ 2,689 $ (2 ) $ 2,687 $ 4 $ 2,691 $ 2,624 $ (58 ) $ 2,566 $ 125 4.9 %

CORE SALES ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHY Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Core Sales 2020

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Acquisitions,

Divestitures and

Other, Net [2] Net Sales

Base Business Currency Impact

[3] 2020

Core Sales [1] 2019

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Divestitures and

Other, Net

[2] 2019

Core Sales [1] $ % NORTH AMERICA $ 1,892 $ (2 ) $ 1,890 $ (1 ) $ 1,889 $ 1,862 $ (58 ) $ 1,804 $ 85 4.7 % EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA 405 — 405 (20 ) 385 377 — 377 8 2.1 % LATIN AMERICA 215 — 215 34 249 221 — 221 28 12.7 % ASIA PACIFIC 177 — 177 (9 ) 168 164 — 164 4 2.4 % $ 2,689 $ (2 ) $ 2,687 $ 4 $ 2,691 $ 2,624 $ (58 ) $ 2,566 $ 125 4.9 %

[1] "Core Sales” provides a consistent basis for year-over-year comparisons in sales as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, completed divestitures, retail store openings and closings, changes in foreign currency. [2] Divestitures include the exit of the North American distributorship of Uniball Products, current and prior period net sales from retail store closures (consistent with standard retail practice), disposition of the foamboards business and exit from Home Fragrance fundraising business. [3] “Currency Impact” represents the effect of foreign currency on 2020 reported sales and is calculated by applying the 2019 average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) and comparing to 2020 reported sales.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

CORE SALES ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

(Amounts in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Core Sales 2020

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Acquisitions,

Divestitures and

Other, Net [2] Net Sales

Base Business Currency Impact

[3] 2020

Core Sales [1] 2019

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Divestitures and

Other, Net

[2] 2019

Core Sales [1] $ % APPLIANCES AND COOKWARE $ 1,706 $ — $ 1,706 $ 77 $ 1,783 $ 1,692 $ — $ 1,692 $ 91 5.4 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 1,859 — 1,859 18 1,877 1,779 (1 ) 1,778 99 5.6 % HOME SOLUTIONS 1,971 (3 ) 1,968 (4 ) 1,964 1,875 (57 ) 1,818 146 8.0 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 2,557 (10 ) 2,547 5 2,552 2,956 (86 ) 2,870 (318 ) (11.1 )% OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 1,292 1 1,293 12 1,305 1,413 16 1,429 (124 ) (8.7 )% $ 9,385 $ (12 ) $ 9,373 $ 108 $ 9,481 $ 9,715 $ (128 ) $ 9,587 $ (106 ) (1.1 )%

CORE SALES ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHY Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Core Sales 2020

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Acquisitions,

Divestitures and

Other, Net [2] Net Sales

Base Business Currency Impact

[3] 2020

Core Sales [1] 2019

Net Sales

(REPORTED) Divestitures and

Other, Net

[2] 2019

Core Sales [1] $ % NORTH AMERICA $ 6,673 $ (12 ) $ 6,661 $ 4 $ 6,665 $ 6,920 $ (124 ) $ 6,796 $ (131 ) (1.9 )% EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA 1,394 — 1,394 (22 ) 1,372 1,398 (1 ) 1,397 (25 ) (1.8 )% LATIN AMERICA 657 — 657 134 791 702 (3 ) 699 92 13.2 % ASIA PACIFIC 661 — 661 (8 ) 653 695 — 695 (42 ) (6.0 )% $ 9,385 $ (12 ) $ 9,373 $ 108 $ 9,481 $ 9,715 $ (128 ) $ 9,587 $ (106 ) (1.1 )%

[1] "Core Sales” provides a consistent basis for year-over-year comparisons in sales as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, completed divestitures, retail store openings and closings, changes in foreign currency. [2] Divestitures include the exit of the North American distributorship of Uniball Products, current and prior period net sales from retail store closures (consistent with standard retail practice), disposition of the foamboards business, exit from Home Fragrance fundraising business and impact of customer returns related to a product recall in the Outdoor and Recreation segment. [3] “Currency Impact” represents the effect of foreign currency on 2020 reported sales and is calculated by applying the 2019 average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) and comparing to 2020 reported sales.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

NET DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in millions) December 31, 2020 2019 $ Change FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,432 $ 1,044 Capital expenditures (259) (265) FREE CASH FLOW [1] $ 1,173 $ 779 $ 394 FREE CASH FLOW PRODUCTIVITY [2] 154 % 108 %

[1] Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures. [2] Free cash flow productivity is defined as the ratio of free cash flow to normalized net income.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

NET DEBT TO NORMALIZED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in millions) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 NET DEBT RECONCILIATION: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 466 $ 332 Long-term debt 5,141 5,391 Gross debt 5,607 5,723 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 981 349 NET DEBT [1] $ 4,626 $ 5,374 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (770) $ 186 Normalized items [2] 1,530 491 PROFORMA NORMALIZED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 760 677 Proforma normalized income tax [3] (10) 59 Interest expense, net 274 303 Proforma normalized depreciation and amortization [4] 245 251 Stock-based compensation [5] 41 42 NORMALIZED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1,310 $ 1,332 NET DEBT TO NORMALIZED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS LEVERAGE RATIO [6] 3.5 x 4.0 x

[1] The Company defines net debt as gross debt less the total of cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes net debt is meaningful to investors as it considers net debt and its components to be an important indicator of liquidity and a guiding measure of capital structure strategy. [2] Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 for further information and disclosures on normalized items excluded from income (loss) from continuing operations. [3] Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 for further information and disclosures on normalized items excluded from income tax provision (benefits). [4] Proforma Normalized Depreciation and Amortization excludes from GAAP depreciation and amortization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the following items: (a) acquisition amortization expense of $99 million associated with intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting (b) accelerated depreciation and amortization costs of $13 million associated with restructuring activities. Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 for further information. Proforma Normalized Depreciation and Amortization excludes from GAAP depreciation and amortization for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the following items: (c) acquisition amortization expense of $131 million associated with intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting; (d) cumulative depreciation and amortization cost of $32 million related to the inclusion of the Commercial Business in continuing operations; (e) accelerated depreciation and amortization costs of $32 million associated with restructuring activities. Refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) - Certain Line Items" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 for further information. [5] Represents non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation from continuing operations. [6] The Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA from continuing operations leverage ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by Normalized EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company's debt has certain financial covenants such as debt to equity ratio and interest coverage ratio; however the Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA from continuing operations leverage ratio is used by management as a liquidity measure and is not prescribed in the Company's debt covenants.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Net

Sales Reported

Operating

Income (Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Excluded

Items [1] Normalized

Operating

Income (Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin HOME APPLIANCES $ 261 $ (299 ) (114.6 )% $ 290 $ (9 ) (3.4 )% COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 413 (272 ) (65.9 )% 323 51 12.3 % HOME SOLUTIONS 377 (301 ) (79.8 )% 317 16 4.2 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 528 4 0.8 % 82 86 16.3 % OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 307 (474 ) (154.4 )% 489 15 4.9 % CORPORATE — (66 ) — % 20 (46 ) — % $ 1,886 $ (1,408 ) (74.7 )% $ 1,521 $ 113 6.0 %

[1] Excluded items consist of $1.5 billion of impairment charges for goodwill, intangible assets and other assets; $31 million of acquisition amortization costs; $6 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $6 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $1 million for product recall costs; $1 million of transaction-related costs and $1 million related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net

Sales Reported

Operating

Income (Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Excluded

Items [2] Normalized

Operating

Income (Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin HOME APPLIANCES $ 330 $ 6 1.8 % $ 3 $ 9 2.7 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 413 38 9.2 % 7 45 10.9 % HOME SOLUTIONS 384 29 7.6 % 21 50 13.0 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 631 126 20.0 % 3 129 20.4 % OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 353 24 6.8 % 9 33 9.3 % CORPORATE — (60 ) — % 9 (51 ) — % $ 2,111 $ 163 7.7 % $ 52 $ 215 10.2 %

[2] Excluded items consists of $24 million of acquisition amortization costs; $17 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $5 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the operating leases of Yankee Candle retail store business; $3 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $1 million related to product recall costs; $1 million of transaction-related costs and $1 million Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net

Sales Reported

Operating

Income (Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Excluded

Items [3] Normalized

Operating

Income (Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin HOME APPLIANCES $ 430 $ 19 4.4 % $ 3 $ 22 5.1 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 535 84 15.7 % 4 88 16.4 % HOME SOLUTIONS 623 123 19.7 % 14 137 22.0 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 728 158 21.7 % 6 164 22.5 % OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 383 39 10.2 % 7 46 12.0 % CORPORATE — (60 ) — % 6 (54 ) — % $ 2,699 $ 363 13.4 % $ 40 $ 403 14.9 %

[3] Excluded items consists of $24 million of acquisition amortization costs; $9 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $3 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $2 million of non-cash impairment charge related to an indefinite-lived intangible asset in the Learning and Development segment; $1 million of transaction-related costs and $1 million of Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net

Sales Reported

Operating

Income (Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Excluded

Items [4] Normalized

Operating

Income (Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin HOME APPLIANCES $ 518 $ 36 6.9 % $ 2 $ 38 7.3 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 498 61 12.2 % 5 66 13.3 % HOME SOLUTIONS 754 147 19.5 % 18 165 21.9 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 670 71 10.6 % 23 94 14.0 % OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 249 (9 ) (3.6 )% 4 (5 ) (2.0 )% CORPORATE — (58 ) — % 7 (51 ) — % $ 2,689 $ 248 9.2 % $ 59 $ 307 11.4 %

[4] Excluded items consists of $21 million of non-cash impairment charge primarily related to an indefinite-lived intangible asset in the Learning and Development segment; $20 million of acquisition amortization costs; $12 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $4 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $1 million of transaction-related costs and $1 million related to Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment.

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

FINANCIAL WORKSHEET - SEGMENT REPORTING

(Amounts in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net

Sales Reported

Operating

Income (Loss) Reported

Operating

Margin Excluded

Items [5] Normalized

Operating

Income (Loss) Normalized

Operating

Margin HOME APPLIANCES $ 1,539 $ (238 ) (15.5 )% $ 298 $ 60 3.9 % COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS 1,859 (89 ) (4.8 )% 339 250 13.4 % HOME SOLUTIONS 2,138 (2 ) (0.1 )% 370 368 17.2 % LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT 2,557 359 14.0 % 114 473 18.5 % OUTDOOR AND RECREATION 1,292 (420 ) (32.5 )% 509 89 6.9 % CORPORATE — (244 ) — % 42 (202 ) — % $ 9,385 $ (634 ) (6.8 )% $ 1,672 $ 1,038 11.1 %

[5] Excluded items consists of $1.5 billion of impairment charges primarily for goodwill, intangible assets and other assets; $99 million of acquisition amortization costs; $44 million of restructuring and restructuring-related charges; $16 million of fees for certain legal proceedings; $4 million of Argentina hyperinflationary adjustment; $4 million of transaction-related costs and $2 million related to a product recall.

